Champions India not awarded Asia Cup trophy after their refusal to take it from Pakistan minister Mohsin Naqvi

In an unprecedented turn of events, Team India was not awarded the Asia Cup trophy following their five-wicket victory over Pakistan, after players reportedly refused to accept the silverware from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President and Pakistan minister Mohsin Naqvi.
The post-match presentation descended into confusion and delay, with Indian players remaining at a distance from the stage while Naqvi waited to present the trophy.
Despite the presence of Emirates Cricket Board vice-chairman Khalid Al Zarooni, an acceptable alternative for the Indian side, the ACC chief insisted on personally handing over the award.
After nearly an hour of impasse and growing tension, the trophy was quietly taken backstage, never reaching the Indian team in front of the crowd. While individual awards were distributed, the team celebration remained incomplete, marking a first in major cricketing history.
The standoff appeared to be the culmination of simmering tensions throughout the tournament. Indian players had earlier avoided pre-match handshakes, photo ops with Pakistani counterparts, and declined any formal engagement with Naqvi.
Fans in the stands, predominantly Indian supporters, made their disapproval loud and clear, booing Naqvi and chanting patriotic slogans. Meanwhile, the Pakistan team remained in the dressing room for nearly an hour after the match, leaving their cricket board chairman visibly isolated on stage.
Sources indicate India had informed the ACC ahead of time that they would not accept the trophy if presented by Naqvi, particularly in light of recent controversies, including his cryptic social media posts.
Naqvi had posted cryptic videos of Cristiano Ronaldo's plane crash gesture celebrations which is a direct reference to the Pakistani claims that six Indian jets were downed during 'Operation Sindoor'.
Naqvi is also behind demanding that ICC charge Suryakumar with a Level 4 offence for standing by the Indian Army and showing solidarity with victims of Pahalgam terror attack.
( With inputs from PTI )