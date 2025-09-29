Champions India not awarded Asia Cup trophy after their refusal to take it from Pakistan minister Mohsin Naqvi

In an unprecedented turn of events, Team India was not awarded the Asia Cup trophy following their five-wicket victory over Pakistan, after players reportedly refused to accept the silverware from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President and Pakistan minister Mohsin Naqvi.

The post-match presentation descended into confusion and delay, with Indian players remaining at a distance from the stage while Naqvi waited to present the trophy.

Despite the presence of Emirates Cricket Board vice-chairman Khalid Al Zarooni, an acceptable alternative for the Indian side, the ACC chief insisted on personally handing over the award.

After nearly an hour of impasse and growing tension, the trophy was quietly taken backstage, never reaching the Indian team in front of the crowd. While individual awards were distributed, the team celebration remained incomplete, marking a first in major cricketing history.