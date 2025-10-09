Top performers in national junior athletics meet to be considered for South Asian C'ships

BHUBANESWAR: Around 2000 athletes will grace the tracks at the Kalinga Stadium from Friday, as they will be aiming for gold in the 40th National Junior Athletics Championships.

The event, which will conclude on October 14 is organised with the joint support of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), Odisha Athletics Association, and the Department of Sports and Youth Services.

From the state, 75 athletes, including 38 men and 37 women will compete across various disciplines. Haryana will have the highest number of athletes — 147.