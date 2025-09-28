Asia's top TT stars to vie for Worlds qualification at Asian team Championships

BHUBANESWAR: The state of Odisha is set to welcome the continent's top talent in of table tennis teams as the five-day long Asian Table Tennis Team Championships is set to begin from October 11 and concluded at October 15 at the Indoor Athletics Centre in the Kalinga Stadium. The championships return to India after 16 years.
This meet will also serve as a qualifying event for the 2026 ITTF World Team Championships in London. Both the men and women's team from India have already qualified to the Worlds, through the South Asian Regional Championships in Kathmandu last month.
With 12 qualification slots available in each category for the World Team Championships, fans can expect high-intensity matches and memorable moments throughout the tournament.
In an launch event, Sports and Youth Services Minister Suryabanshi Suraj highlighted Odisha’s readiness to host marquee events.
“This is a historic moment for Odisha as we welcome the Asian Championships for the first time. This tournament is a landmark in Odisha’s growing journey as a global sports destination. Additionally, the state is also hosting the National Junior Athletics Championships and the ITF Masters 100 Tennis Tournament, reflecting Odisha’s capacity to successfully stage multiple international events,” he said.
Extending appreciation, Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) Secretary General Kamlesh Mehta praised Odisha’s consistent role in shaping India’s sporting image: “Odisha has become synonymous with world-class sports infrastructure and event hosting. Once celebrated mainly for its rich heritage and culture, the state is now equally recognized for sports excellence," he said.
The participating nations include: China, Japan, Republic of Korea, Chinese Taipei, DPR Korea, Hong Kong, Macau China, Singapore, Bangladesh, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Nepal, Oman, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Uzbekistan, and host nation India.
Sports Director Dr. Yeddula Vijay, Tournament Director M. Ganesan, and organizing Secretary Rabindra Parida were present in the launch event.