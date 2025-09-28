Asia's top TT stars to vie for Worlds qualification at Asian team Championships

BHUBANESWAR: The state of Odisha is set to welcome the continent's top talent in of table tennis teams as the five-day long Asian Table Tennis Team Championships is set to begin from October 11 and concluded at October 15 at the Indoor Athletics Centre in the Kalinga Stadium. The championships return to India after 16 years.

This meet will also serve as a qualifying event for the 2026 ITTF World Team Championships in London. Both the men and women's team from India have already qualified to the Worlds, through the South Asian Regional Championships in Kathmandu last month.

With 12 qualification slots available in each category for the World Team Championships, fans can expect high-intensity matches and memorable moments throughout the tournament.