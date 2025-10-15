CHENNAI: Amdavad is set to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030. As reported by this newspaper, Amdavad (also known as Ahmedabad) is the venue submitted by India and the one Commonwealth Sport executive board has recommended to the house for approval next month. India hosted the same Games in 2010.

This was revealed by the CS in a statement on Wendesday confirmed that “Amdavad (also known as Ahmedabad, in the Indian state of Gujarat), will now be put forward to the full Commonwealth Sport membership, with the final decision taking place at the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in Glasgow on 26 November 2025.” Since Amdavad is the only name recommended it is set to host the Games.

The 2030 Games assume more significance because it will be the centenary celebration. The letter of interest was sent on March 13 by PT Usha, the president of the CGA, India, who is also the Indian Olympic Association chief. The formal bid was submitted by Gujarat sports minister Harsh Sanghavi to CS chief Donald Rukare in London on August 29. After Canada stepped back from bidding, Nigeria remained the only nation interested in hosting the 2030 Games. “It would be an extraordinary honour for India to host the Centenary Commonwealth Games in Amdavad. The Games would not only showcase India’s world-class sporting and event capabilities, but also play a meaningful role in our national journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047,” CGA chief said in a statement.