Hyderabad retain Buchi Babu title

CHENNAI: TNCA President's XI had their task cut out the moment defending champions Hyderabad took a slender first innings lead on Day 3 of the final of the All India Buchi Babu Invitation Tournament. They have to bowl out their opponents as soon as possible and chase down the target on the final day on Tuesday. As per the plan, the TNCA President's XI spinners Vidyuth P and Hemchudeshan J bowled attackingly and at one point reduced the visitors to 70 for 5 in 29.4 overs in the summit clash played at CSK-HPC grounds.

However, a stubborn unbroken sixth wicket stand worth 85 runs in 40.2 overs between Varun Goud (56 n.o) and Rahul Radesh (31 n.o) ended the match in a draw with Hyderabad emerging the winners by virtue of their first innings lead. Both Vidyuth and Hemchudeshan claimed two wickets each but couldn't stop Hyderabad from retaining the title.

TNCA President's XI coach M Senthilnathan, who is also the chief coach of Tamil Nadu Ranji side, was happy with the boys campaign in the tournament and pleased with the way they fought on the final day of the final. "We tried our best. Yes, disappointed that we lost, but I am happy with the way our boys fought. We were able to put pressure on them (Hyderabad) when they were 70 for 5. Then a stubborn stand between Varun and Radesh ensured a draw for them," said Senthilnathan.

"Our spinners Vidyuth and Hemchudeshan bowled some 60-70 overs in both the innings. I am happy with their approach and the manner in which they bowled for they are playing this quality level tournament for the first time. They will now be aware as to what to expect in Ranji Trophy and would have got an idea as to how to go about the process in future," insisted Senthilnathan.

For 17-year Hemchudeshan, it turned out to be a good learning experience. "It was a good learning experience for me as to how to go about the process in a four-day game. I also learnt the virtue of patience and also how to bowl in the first session of the match in the morning at this level," said Hemchudeshan.

Ravi Teja Hyderabad coach was pleased to have retained the title. He attributed the win to team work. "Very pleased with the win and happy to retain the title. I mean, the boys showed a lot of character because the wicket was not easy to bat in the morning. And the Tamil Nadu guys, you know, they were coming hard at us and our boys showed the ability to fight," said Ravi Teja after the match.