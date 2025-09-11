Duleep Trophy final: Kartikeya spins web around South Zone

BENGALURU: The Board of Control for Cricket in India's Centre of Excellence facility is tucked away in a remote corner of Bengaluru. So remote you may be hard pressed to call it Bengaluru. In the vicinity, a flight taxies while another prepares to take-off. There's construction work both inside and outside the campus. There's also a giant Amazon warehouse overlooking the CoE grounds.

One of the few things not available on the giant e-commerce platform is a finger spinner adept at bowling wristspin. Two hours into the Duleep Trophy final between South Zone and Central Zone, Kumar Kartikeya, a DIY bowler if ever there was one, was already turning this contest with an opening spell punctuated by control, some turn and a fair amount of curious shots by the opposition top-order.

The MP bowler's figures of 4/53 helped give Central the initiative after opting to bowl first on a typical Bengaluru morning this side of September. Also, the city had taken sufficient overnight rain so it was natural for Rajat Patidar to field first. But Deepak Chahar, Aditya Thakare and Kuldeep Sen went wicketless in each of their opening spells. If they had hoped to exploit some moisture off the red-soil surface, they were not in luck.

They had some close leg-before shouts turned down but nothing alarming. They were also frustrated by Tanmay Agarwal and Mohit Kale being overly cautious (they were scoring at under two in the first hour).

As soon as Kartikeya was introduced from the pavilion end, Kale saw it as an invitation to inject some oxygen into his innings. Sensing Kale was lining him up, Kartikeya gave one a lot of air and to set the bait. It pitched on off stump, beat his ugly swipe before disturbing his stumps.