BCCI borrows from English football — introduces fit and proper persons test for lead team sponsor

RAJGIR: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have taken a leaf out of English football by inserting a new clause called the 'Fit and Proper Person' to be eligible to bid for lead sponsor rights of the national team. In 2004, English football pieced together a law to ensure that individuals wanting to own a club, pass that test. It became law to prevent persons who aren't 'fit' and 'proper' from running football clubs, institutions in their own right (it's since been renamed the Owners' and Directors' Test).

In Part C of Annexure B of the 'eligibility requirements', published today by the Board, 'each bidder must be a fit and proper person'. The world's richest cricket board 'may take into account any factor, as may be deemed fit by the BCCI, including without limitations any one or more of the following criteria'.

Some of those include no prior conviction involving "moral turpitude, economic offence or fraud', absence of conviction for any offence punishable with imprisonment for 2 (two) years or more in any jurisdiction, absence of categorisation as a wilful defaulter by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and or a Person having integrity and reputation." They should also not fall foul of BCCI's own Conflict of Interest rules.

They have also used strong language in terms of barring companies engaged in 'betting or gambling services'. "(a) Bidder, including any of its Group companies: (i) should not be engaged in online money gaming, betting or gambling services or similar services in India or anywhere in the world; (ii) should not provide any online money gaming, betting or gambling services or similar services to any Person in India; and (iii) should not have any investment or ownership interest in any Person engaged in betting or gambling services in India. To clarify, a bidder, including any of its Group companies, engaged in any activities/business that is prohibited under the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025 is not permitted to submit a bid."