BCCI borrows from English football — introduces fit and proper persons test for lead team sponsor

RAJGIR: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have taken a leaf out of English football by inserting a new clause called the 'Fit and Proper Person' to be eligible to bid for lead sponsor rights of the national team. In 2004, English football pieced together a law to ensure that individuals wanting to own a club, pass that test. It became law to prevent persons who aren't 'fit' and 'proper' from running football clubs, institutions in their own right (it's since been renamed the Owners' and Directors' Test).
In Part C of Annexure B of the 'eligibility requirements', published today by the Board, 'each bidder must be a fit and proper person'. The world's richest cricket board 'may take into account any factor, as may be deemed fit by the BCCI, including without limitations any one or more of the following criteria'.
Some of those include no prior conviction involving "moral turpitude, economic offence or fraud', absence of conviction for any offence punishable with imprisonment for 2 (two) years or more in any jurisdiction, absence of categorisation as a wilful defaulter by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and or a Person having integrity and reputation." They should also not fall foul of BCCI's own Conflict of Interest rules.
They have also used strong language in terms of barring companies engaged in 'betting or gambling services'. "(a) Bidder, including any of its Group companies: (i) should not be engaged in online money gaming, betting or gambling services or similar services in India or anywhere in the world; (ii) should not provide any online money gaming, betting or gambling services or similar services to any Person in India; and (iii) should not have any investment or ownership interest in any Person engaged in betting or gambling services in India. To clarify, a bidder, including any of its Group companies, engaged in any activities/business that is prohibited under the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025 is not permitted to submit a bid."
The last time the BCCI invited the lead sponsor for the national team, in June 2023, the Board's only criteria in this regard was '... BCCI invites bids from reputed entities for acquiring the National Team Lead Sponsor rights.' Dream11 won that bid but because of the centre's policy change with respect to real money gaming two weeks ago, the company can no longer legally sponsor the national team.
To reflect the changing times, the Board have also barred certain sectors from the bidding process. "Bidder," one clause states, "should not be directly or indirectly engaged in the business of crypto trading or crypto exchange or crypto token or any business of similar nature." In the past, certain crypto companies enjoyed significant air time during the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Another clause states: "Bidders are prohibited from submitting bids through surrogate brands." The Board have also maintained their historical position in not welcoming tobacco or alcohol products as well. With the date of submission of bid documents set for September 16, it looks likely that the men's team may be without a lead sponsor during the Asia Cup in the Gulf later this month.
Prohibited Brand Categories
Alcohol products
Betting or Gambling services
Cryptocurrency
Online Money Gaming or any such activity prohibited under the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act
Tobacco
One which is likely to offend public morals such as, including but not limited, pornography
Financial eligibility
Average turnover for last three years is at least ₹300cr
OR
Average net worth for the last three years is at least ₹300cr
Fit and Proper Person: Each bidder must be a ‘Fit and Proper Person’. In order to determine whether a Person is a Fit and Proper Person, the BCCI may take into account any factor, as may be deemed fit by the BCCI, including without limitation any one or more of the following criteria: (i) not having been convicted by a court of a criminal offence or offences involving moral turpitude, economic offence or fraud; (ii) not having any conflict of interest as per the BCCI Conflict of Interest Rules; (iii) absence of conviction for any offence punishable with imprisonment for 2 (two) years or more in any jurisdiction; (iv) absence of categorisation as a wilful defaulter by the Reserve Bank of India; and/or (v) a Person having integrity and reputation; and the BCCI reserves the right to reject any bid from any bidder which in the BCCI’s opinion and at its sole and absolute discretion does not satisfy this criteria.