Neeraj Chopra qualifies for World Athletics Championships final with first throw

TOKYO: Defending champion Neeraj Chopra stormed into the men's javelin throw final of the World Championships in style after clearing the automatic qualification mark of 84.50m in his very first throw here on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old two-time Olympic medallist sent his spear to 84.85m in his first throw in Group A of the qualification round.

In fact, Chopra was the first thrower and he packed up after making it to the final.

Those who touch the automatic qualifying mark of 84.50m or the best 12 finishers will make the final round to be held on Thursday.

Chopra was clubbed with German star Julian Weber, who also qualified with a throw of 87.21m, Keshorn Walcott, Jakub Vadlejch and Sachin Yadav in the 19-man Group A qualification round on Wednesday.