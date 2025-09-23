Legendary umpire 'Dickie' Bird passes away at 92

CHENNAI: In a non-third umpire era he was a legend. Harold ‘Dickie’ Bird was the gold standard for accuracy of decisions and considered a man of great integrity. Players respected him and never doubted his judgement. His popularity ran beyond cricket as he was a favourite of spectators as well.

It all will now be part of fond memories as Bird passed away on Tuesday at the age of 92. The former Yorkshire cricketer officiated in 66 Tests and 69 ODIs. The Englishman officiated in the three World Cup finals including the 1983 summit clash where India shocked the mighty West Indies to lift the trophy.

Syed Kirmani, former Indian wicketkeeper-batter, was part of the winning squad captained by Kapil Dev. Condoling the demise, 75-year-old Kirmani said Bird was the world's best umpire in their time and era. "He was such a friendly and a very jovial umpire. He was very straight forward and genuine," Kirmani told this daily. Incidentally Bird's last Test was the 1996 Lord's match between India and England in which former captains Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid made their debut in the longest format.

Kirmani shared an interesting anecdote involving Bird. "During the 1983 WC final, when Ballu (Balwinder Sandhu) came out to bat, he was the last man and I was at the non-striker's end. Malcolm Marshall bowled a bouncer to Ballu and it hit him on his helmet, so Bird fired the hell out of the legendary West Indies pacer. The umpire made him apologise to Ballu for bowling the very first delivery as a bouncer. He brought Marshall to Ballu and I was there by then as I had run up to Ballu to ask if he was feeling alright as he was rubbing the helmet instead of his head. I asked him to take his helmet out. In the meantime, Bird brought Marshall to Ballu. He then said 'say sorry to Ballu'. And Marshall said 'Oh maan, I didn't mean to hit you'."