I really wish I could have helped Vece Paes get replica of his lost Olympic bronze medal

DR VECE Paes, a member of the 1972 Munich Olympic Games bronze-winning India's men's hockey team and father of legendary tennis player Leander Paes, passed away at the age of 80 on Thursday morning. I still cannot believe that he is no longer with us. It was him who supported me morally and helped me grow as a hockey player when I joined Kolkata's Mohun Bagan in 1969. He was senior to me but made every effort to make sure I gained confidence and polished my skills as well.

More than a couple of years ago I met him when Mohun Bagan organised a function in Kolkata to felicitate him, Gurbux Singh and me. I received a call from Paes a few days before the function. He asked me to bring the Olympic bronze medal when I visit Kolkata and I was more than happy to do it. Paes had lost his medal and wanted to get a replica prepared, that's why he wanted that medal. My medal was with him for around four-five months but he could not find someone who could prepare the replica. He told me that he tried finding some good replica artists in Mumbai and Kolkata but failed. He passed away today and it's unfortunate that he did not have that bronze medal, his biggest sporting success, with him in his last moments.

His son Leander also won an Olympic bronze in 1996 Atlanta Games and he was a proud father. I really hoped I could have helped him get a replica prepared. I still remember Leander accompanying him to Mohun Bagan ground during matches and practice sessions. At that time, he was not sure which sport he would choose. Sometimes he will play hockey with us and on some days he will bring bow and arrows. These days parents go to any length to make sure their children succeed as athletes but it was Paes and his wife Jennifer, also a former India basketball captain, who probably started that trend. They left no stone unturned to make Leander a successful tennis player.