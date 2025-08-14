I really wish I could have helped Vece Paes get replica of his lost Olympic bronze medal

DR VECE Paes, a member of the 1972 Munich Olympic Games bronze-winning India's men's hockey team and father of legendary tennis player Leander Paes, passed away at the age of 80 on Thursday morning. I still cannot believe that he is no longer with us. It was him who supported me morally and helped me grow as a hockey player when I joined Kolkata's Mohun Bagan in 1969. He was senior to me but made every effort to make sure I gained confidence and polished my skills as well.
More than a couple of years ago I met him when Mohun Bagan organised a function in Kolkata to felicitate him, Gurbux Singh and me. I received a call from Paes a few days before the function. He asked me to bring the Olympic bronze medal when I visit Kolkata and I was more than happy to do it. Paes had lost his medal and wanted to get a replica prepared, that's why he wanted that medal. My medal was with him for around four-five months but he could not find someone who could prepare the replica. He told me that he tried finding some good replica artists in Mumbai and Kolkata but failed. He passed away today and it's unfortunate that he did not have that bronze medal, his biggest sporting success, with him in his last moments.
His son Leander also won an Olympic bronze in 1996 Atlanta Games and he was a proud father. I really hoped I could have helped him get a replica prepared. I still remember Leander accompanying him to Mohun Bagan ground during matches and practice sessions. At that time, he was not sure which sport he would choose. Sometimes he will play hockey with us and on some days he will bring bow and arrows. These days parents go to any length to make sure their children succeed as athletes but it was Paes and his wife Jennifer, also a former India basketball captain, who probably started that trend. They left no stone unturned to make Leander a successful tennis player.
It was his brilliant passes at wrong foot to right-in that helped me score numerous goals. He was a brilliant centre-half who used to feed me balls which I then converted into goals. Playing alongside him, I featured in prestigious tournaments like Calcutta League, Beighton Cup and Bombay Gold Cup and also won them lifting the trophies. He was a very good orator as well. The time used to fly whenever I used to have a conversation with him. Not only hockey, he was very good at football, rugby and cricket as well. He served sports even after retiring from hockey and held notable positions with several sports bodies including the Asian Cricket Council, the Board of Control for Cricket in India and the Indian Davis Cup team.
He was good at academics and became a sports medicine doctor after his playing days. I last met him more than two years ago but was in regular touch with him. As he was suffering from Parkinson's disease, I could not talk to him directly of late as he was not in a condition to speak. A few months ago I got the inkling that his condition was deteriorating as whenever I called him, he was not in a position to take my calls. Instead, it was his caretaker who used to talk to me and tell me about his condition.
The news of his passing away jolted me today as I am still in disbelief. I have lost a big brother and a mentor without whom I could not have succeeded in the sport. I only hope he keeps enriching people with his presence wherever he is as he did to me.
As told to Firoz Mirza
Ashok Kumar played alongside Dr Paes in India hockey team