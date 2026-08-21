No room for error as India face stern Dutch test in World Cup second-round opener

AMSTELVEEN: India will face its biggest test when they takes on co-hosts and reigning Olympic champions the Netherlands in the World Cup second round opener here on Saturday, aware that there is virtually no room for error in their bid to reach the semifinals.

India's biggest concern remains their tendency to lose control after making strong starts.

They led Pakistan 3-0 and 4-1 before allowing the arch-rivals to fight back in a 5-3 victory, while a 2-1 half-time lead against England slipped away as they conceded twice in the third quarter and eventually lost 2-4.

On the other hand the Dutch team won all three matches convincingly, defeating New Zealand 5-1, Argentina 3-1 and Japan 4-1.

Against one of the most lethal attacking sides in world hockey, India can not afford lapses.

The challenge before India is not restricted to just the quality of the opposition.

They also have to contend with capacity crowd at the Wagener Stadion.

The 10,000-capacity venue is expected to be full of Dutch supporters, who have turned up in huge numbers throughout the tournament.

A sea of orange in the stands, constant chanting and passionate backing for the home side could make the setting intimidating for India.

Under the new format, the top two teams from Pools D and A form Pool E, with the top two advancing to the semifinals.

Since India have already lost to England, they will not face them again in this phase, but England carry three points forward, making victories in India's remaining matches all the more important.

The Netherlands also carried three points in the second round having defeated the Argentina in the first round.