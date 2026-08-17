Hockey World Cup 2026: India get caught in England whirlpool, need to beat Pak to guarantee qualification

BENGALURU: There's something about India versus England in men's hockey right now. This match up can legitimately stake its claim as one of the greatest across all team sports in the modern era. It's got history, heritage, oodles of controversy and some lingering bad blood. But it has also had its fair share of great games and goals.

There was another played out between these two sides in their Pool D encounter at the ongoing World Cup on Monday evening. Both sides traded leads — something very common when these two sides play against each other — but it was England who struck telling blows after half-time to run out 4-2 winners. England, who have also advanced to the next phase of the competition, will carry with them the points of this fixture into that phase as long as India advances with them.

Much now will depend on India's remaining group game against Pakistan on Wednesday. If recent history and logic is anything to go by, India should best their neighbours with minimum of fuss. In the bowels of the Wagener Stadium on Monday evening, as well as at the team hotel, India will wonder how they allowed themselves to be caught in the England whirlpool.

Whenever these two sides meet, there's always a set pattern. Like this daily had highlighted yesterday, energy, pressing, counter-attacks and an awful lot of field goals in a sport where penalty corners usually tend to divide the best sides in high stakes competitions.