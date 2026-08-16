Hockey World Cup 2026: India, England set to rekindle rivalry

BENGALURU: There's a whole host of sporting activities to pick from on Monday. The third day of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka in Galle is one. If you are tickled by badminton, there's the opening day of the World Championships in New Delhi.

However, for sheer drama, there may not be a better encounter to follow than the Pool D clash between India and England at the hockey World Cup. Sure, it may not even be the best match on Monday (that honour likely goes to Belgium and Germany, winners of the two previous World Cups). But, over the last few years, an India v. England/GB hockey match has regularly provided enough electricity to power entire cities.

In terms of strength, depth, style of play (especially in their counters) and threat from penalty corners, these two sides are evenly matched. There's also sufficient needle whenever they come up against each other. At the 2024 Olympics, for example, India had a man sent off for a raised stick before they used that decision as motivation to beat their opponents in a shoot-out in the quarterfinals.

The sending off had left a bitter aftertaste in Indian minds. From an England perspective, they felt they should have beaten India. Even in a fast-paced sport like hockey, games between these two sides have resembled basketball matches.

Attacks, counter-attacks, flowing moves, contentious decisions, bookings and a lot of goals. Since the beginning of the last World Cup, there have been 37 goals scored in 10 matches (only FIH events). If you want to expand the time period to include 2022 as well, there was one mad 4-3 game in the Pro League as well as an insane 4-4 draw at the Commonwealth Games.