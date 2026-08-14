Why Harmanpreet & Co can medal at the World Cup, something no Indian side has done in over half a century

THE last time the men's hockey team medalled at the World Cup (March 1975), Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Mizoram, among other states, were yet to be formed. The first edition of the men's cricket World Cup was still a few months away. India were still seven years away from celebrating the official launch of colour TV.

So, it's fair to say that history is against the men's team when they begin their World Cup campaign against Wales on their 80th Independence Day. However, even if history is against them, there is a window of opportunity to end this drought this time out in Belgium and the Netherlands.

This group of players under Harmanpreet Singh and Craig Fulton have repeatedly displayed what they are capable of on the biggest stages. As long as you can forget the 10 brain-melting minutes against New Zealand at the last quadrennial bash, the World No 8 are blessed with one of the greatest traits an elite tournament team can have: win the matches they ought to win. Even when they don't play particularly well, they still win those matches.

Their record against Asian teams is a case in point. By rankings, resources and style of hockey, they are far better than every other team on the continent. They have consistently backed that up with titles: Asian Games and Asian Champions Trophy (2023) and the Asia Cup (2025).

This trait of theirs has also extended to the Olympics in recent years. Against the Black Sticks at the Olympics, opponents they had at the last World Cup, they were very sluggish but still found a way to win 3-2 in a group game. Versus Ireland, a potential banana skin in the same Paris Games, they produced a polished 2-0 win.

That's just one of the many traits this side has. Undoubtedly, the biggest factor going around for them is their capacity to soak pressure and show character in the face of adversity, as they did against England in the quarterfinals of the last Olympics. They had a man sent off but won the game in a shootout. In elite modern hockey, it's unheard of for a team to prevail with 10 players.