T20 World Cup 2026: Bangladesh matches could be shifted to Sri Lanka

CHENNAI: With the International Cricket Board (ICC) running out of time, a decision on Bangladesh Cricket Board's request of relocating its matches out of India is expected in the next few days.
There are enough indications to this daily that the ICC might shift Bangladesh's matches to Sri Lanka and relocate a few games from the Island Nation to the venues in India, where Bangladesh were scheduled to play.
As per the original programme, Bangladesh are slated to open their ICC T20 World Cup campaign in Kolkata against the West Indies on February 7. They are then scheduled to play their next two matches - (vs Italy on February 9 and vs England on February 14) at the same venue before moving to Mumbai for their contest against Nepal on February 17. Interestingly, the official ticketing platform opened additional sale of tickets where Bangladesh matches were still scheduled to be played in Kolkata.
However, a source, who has been tracking the development, feels it's already late and the ICC cannot afford to delay it further. "A lot of things like stationing of broadcast crews, assigning duties to match officials including umpires, preparation of venues, ticket sales and security arrangements have to be done. Besides, the travelling fans too have to make their arrangements including stay. Given the situation, the ICC may shift Bangladesh matches to Sri Lanka and fill the vacant slots in India by moving a few matches there from the Island Nation," is what a source feels.
It is understood that this is the only solution which looks viable at the moment and would be acceptable to the BCB. "Asking the BCB to forfeit matches will not show the ICC in good light especially with cricket included for the 2028 LA Olympics. It can also go against India hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games and their bidding for the 2036 Olympics."
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) secretary Bandula Dissanayake said the board has not received any official communication from the ICC in this regard but affirmed the board is ready to host matches if allotted to it. "So far no communication to the SLC but if given the opportunity we are happy to host matches," Dissanayake told this daily.
The ICC already had a few rounds of meetings with the BCB and is expected to have another video conferencing soon. The decision is expected to be announced by the end of this week.
The ICC has three options when the BCB urged the world body to shift the ICC T20 World Cup matches out of India. It first suggested the Bangladesh board two venues - Chennai and Trivandrum - in South India which was apparently turned down. The second was the BCB forfeiting the matches, which was bound to tarnish ICC's image and clearly not acceptable to the Bangladesh board.
It all began with Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman being released by Kolkata Knight Riders following protests over his inclusion in the team for the 2026 Indian Premier League. The protests started after targetted killings of Hindus in Bangladesh.