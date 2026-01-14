T20 World Cup 2026: Bangladesh matches could be shifted to Sri Lanka

CHENNAI: With the International Cricket Board (ICC) running out of time, a decision on Bangladesh Cricket Board's request of relocating its matches out of India is expected in the next few days.

There are enough indications to this daily that the ICC might shift Bangladesh's matches to Sri Lanka and relocate a few games from the Island Nation to the venues in India, where Bangladesh were scheduled to play.

As per the original programme, Bangladesh are slated to open their ICC T20 World Cup campaign in Kolkata against the West Indies on February 7. They are then scheduled to play their next two matches - (vs Italy on February 9 and vs England on February 14) at the same venue before moving to Mumbai for their contest against Nepal on February 17. Interestingly, the official ticketing platform opened additional sale of tickets where Bangladesh matches were still scheduled to be played in Kolkata.