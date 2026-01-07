T20 World Cup: No ultimatum from ICC, says BCB as they continue to engage with global cricketing body 

This comes after a late virtual meeting on Tuesday evening between the global body and the BCB where the subcontinental nation has raised “security concerns” after declining to travel to India for the global event. Over the last few days, things have escalated quickly following the removal of Mustafizur Rahman from the Indian Premier League. Kolkata Knight Riders had signed the pacer for Rs 9.2 crores and soon their owner and Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan came under criticism from some corners of the political parties and on social media. Following that BCCI told the franchise to release the seamer.

While the BCCI and the ICC have remained silent on the issue, the global body and the BCB are expected to engage continually through the week before a final decision is made in the coming days. With less than a month to go for the T20 World Cup, the sooner it gets resolved the better it will be not just for the smooth conduct of the tournament but also for the teams and fans who will have to plan their travel arrangements. Bangladesh, as things stand, are scheduled to play three games in Kolkata and one in Mumbai during the group stages.