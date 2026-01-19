What could happen if Bangladesh skip the T20 World Cup?

CHENNAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) continues to juggle multiple T20 World Cup related issues even though the event is now less than three weeks away.

It's understood that multiple stakeholders are deep in conversation with respect to Bangladesh's insistence on not playing their games in India. If in case the ICC doesn't relent and Bangladesh withdraw from the tournament, the world governing body has to consider the way forward. And time is very limited before the first set of matches on February 7.

It's understood that one of the ways could be a last minute invitation to Scotland to fill the Bangladesh-sized hole in Group C. Scotland, by virtue of being the highest-ranked team to not qualify the event, will be one of the first teams to get a call.

What adds to the intrigue is that when contacted by this daily, a Cricket Scotland source said they 'aren't commenting' on the matter. But do remember that Jersey finished higher than Scotland in the actual qualifiers but they are not expected to be be an option if Bangladesh decide to opt for the nuclear option.