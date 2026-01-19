What could happen if Bangladesh skip the T20 World Cup?

CHENNAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) continues to juggle multiple T20 World Cup related issues even though the event is now less than three weeks away.
It's understood that multiple stakeholders are deep in conversation with respect to Bangladesh's insistence on not playing their games in India. If in case the ICC doesn't relent and Bangladesh withdraw from the tournament, the world governing body has to consider the way forward. And time is very limited before the first set of matches on February 7.
It's understood that one of the ways could be a last minute invitation to Scotland to fill the Bangladesh-sized hole in Group C. Scotland, by virtue of being the highest-ranked team to not qualify the event, will be one of the first teams to get a call.
What adds to the intrigue is that when contacted by this daily, a Cricket Scotland source said they 'aren't commenting' on the matter. But do remember that Jersey finished higher than Scotland in the actual qualifiers but they are not expected to be be an option if Bangladesh decide to opt for the nuclear option.
The other option ICC has at its disposal is a straightforward forfeit. That would mean that the other four teams in Group C essentially beginning the tournament with a win against their names. But that may not be palatable to the broadcast companies who have spent a lot of money to secure the rights for this tournament as the lack of four live games results in a loss of revenue.
If Scotland does come, the very lopsided nature of Group C — the other teams are England, West Indies, Nepal and Italy — could give a potential advantage to two of the former champions but that's a bridge the ICC will address as and when. Right now, though, it's about getting this show on the road after a very troubled build up.
However, the ICC is hopeful of finding the right solution that would include Bangladesh agreeing to play in India and continue with the same schedule.