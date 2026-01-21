T20 World Cup: ICC rejects Bangladesh request to move their matches out of India, eyes Scotland as replacement

CHENNAI: After the board meeting on Wednesday, the International Cricket Council has decided to uphold the published match schedule for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, denying the request of the Bangladesh Cricket Board to switch their matches from India to Sri Lanka. The BCB has been given a day to adhere to the original schedule. Should Bangladesh decide not to participate, as reported by The New Indian Express, Scotland may replace them in Group C.

"The decision was taken after considering all security assessments conducted, including independent reviews, all of which indicated there was no threat to Bangladesh players, media persons, officials and fans at any of the tournament venues in India. The ICC Board noted that it was not feasible to make changes so close to the tournament and that altering the schedule under the circumstances, in the absence of any credible security threat, could set a precedent that would jeopardise the sanctity of future ICC events and undermine its neutrality as a global governing body," the ICC said in a statement on Wednesday.

It all began when Mustafizur Rahman was removed from the Indian Premier League. Kolkata Knight Riders had signed the pacer for Rs 9.2 crores and soon their owner and Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan came under criticism from some political parties and on social media. Following that, the BCCI told the franchise to release the seamer. And soon, the BCB informed the ICC of its decision to not travel to India for the World Cup.