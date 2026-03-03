War disrupts sports with doubt over Messi's 'Finalissima,' Ronaldo games and F1 races

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lewis Hamilton are among the sports stars whose schedules are in doubt because of the spreading war in the Middle East.

Cancellations and travel shutdowns are already affecting events since the United States and Israel launched a wave of strikes on Iran on Saturday. Organisers of Formula 1 and major football games will face decisions soon on whether the competitions can go ahead as scheduled.

Middle Eastern nations have become crucial to the world sports landscape over the last decade as event hosts, financial backers and employers for some of the world's top athletes.

Key upcoming events

The clock is ticking for a decision on whether to cancel or move the Finalissima football game on March 27 in Qatar between Spain and Argentina, the champions of Europe and South America. That match would offer Messi a chance to win yet another trophy in a glittering career.

Qatar suspended all football games until further notice Sunday. Argentina was also scheduled to play Qatar in a friendly March 31.

“UEFA is monitoring and carefully assessing all developments of the situation in cooperation with (South American football body) CONMEBOL and the (local organizing committee),” European football body UEFA told The Associated Press on Monday.

Ronaldo's football team, Saudi club Al-Nassr, has already been affected by a wave of cancellations of Asian Champions League games. His team was scheduled to play Wednesday in Dubai.