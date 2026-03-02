Football

Iran's president of soccer federation says World Cup participation in US is in doubt

The U.S. is hosting the tournament with Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.
A view of the FIFA World Cup trophy. Iran’s World Cup participation is uncertain due to ongoing U.S.-Israeli attacks, says the football federation president | Photo: AP
TEHRAN: The president of Iran's soccer federation says he does not know if the national team can play FIFA World Cup matches in the United States following the surprise U.S. and Israeli bombardment of his country.

"What is certain is that after this attack, we cannot be expected to look forward to the World Cup with hope," Mehdi Taj told sports portal Varzesh3 as Iran traded strikes with Israel as part of a widening war prompted by the bombardment.

The U.S - Israeli strikes on Iran continued for a second day on Sunday after the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei threw the future of the Islamic Republic into uncertainty and raised the risk of regional instability.

Iran has been drawn in Group G at the World Cup and is scheduled to play in Inglewood, California, against New Zealand on June 15 and Belgium on June 21 before finishing the first round against Egypt in Seattle on June 26.

Fans from Iran were already banned from entering the U.S. in the first iteration of the travel ban announced by the Trump administration.

FIFA did not immediately reply to an email from The Associated Press over the current situation regarding Iran's participation in the World Cup.

