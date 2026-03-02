LIVE

LIVE | West Asia conflict | War spreads to Lebanon as IDF strikes Hezbollah; Iran says 'will not negotiate'

Bombardment continues as conflict spreads to Iraq, Lebanon, and Gulf; British and Cypriot bases also targeted amid escalating regional tensions
TNIE online desk

West Asia Conflict Day 3 - Top Developments

Summary

On Monday, the Middle East crisis intensified following US-Israeli strikes on Iran and retaliatory attacks, marking the third day of high-intensity military operations.

  • The Israeli military struck Hezbollah positions across Lebanon after the group launched missiles and drones toward Israel in response to the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Explosions were reported in Beirut’s southern suburbs, a Hezbollah stronghold. These were the first Hezbollah projectiles since the US-Israel campaign against Iran began.

  • Israel then issued a warning to residents of about 50 towns and villages in Lebanon's south and east -- both Hezbollah strongholds.

  • Iran suffered heavy civilian casualties. A missile strike on a girls’ school in Minab, southern Iran, killed at least 148 people and injured 95, making it the deadliest attack so far.

  • US President Donald Trump confirmed three US service members were killed in the operations and warned of more casualties. He stated that combat operations could continue for “four to five weeks” if needed and justified the campaign as targeting an Iranian regime armed with long-range missiles and nuclear weapons. He also claimed 48 Iranian leaders had been killed in the strikes so far.

  • Former Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad was reportedly killed in the strikes. Trump said Iran’s new leadership wants to negotiate and that he had agreed to talks.

  • The UK faced a suspected drone strike at RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus. No casualties were reported. The strike followed the UK’s approval for US forces to use British bases to carry out “defensive” strikes on Iranian missile sites.

  • Global energy and markets were heavily impacted. Brent crude surged 13% to USD 82 per barrel, a 14-month high, amid closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil shipping route. West Texas Intermediate also jumped sharply. Experts warned that disruptions to oil supply from Iran and the Gulf could increase gasoline and commodity prices worldwide.

  • The conflict has caused major disruption to air travel. Countries across the Middle East closed their airspace, affecting hundreds of thousands of travellers. Three major airports connecting Europe, Africa, and Asia were shut.

  • The US-Israel strikes triggered retaliatory attacks by Iran on Israel and US military installations in the Gulf. The wider region is seeing rising instability, raising concerns over civilian safety, global trade, and energy supplies.

Iran's security chief Larijani says 'will not negotiate' with US

Iran "will not negotiate with the United States", Ali Larijani, the powerful head of Tehran's Supreme National Security Council said on Monday.

In a post on X, Larijani denied media reports that Iranian officials had sought to initiate talks with the Trump administration following a wave of US-Israeli strikes on Iran over the weekend, which came after Tehran and Washington held nuclear negotiations.

Iran’s foreign minister says some military units acting independently after Gulf attacks

Iran’s foreign minister suggested on Sunday that parts of the country’s military are operating independently of central government control, following attacks on Gulf Arab nations.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Abbas Araghchi said, “What happened in Oman was not our choice. We have already told our… armed forces to be careful about the targets that they choose.” He added that some military units are “in fact independent and somehow isolated and they are acting based on instructions… given to them in advance.”

The comments come after strikes on Oman and Qatar, both of which have historically acted as intermediaries with Tehran, Oman in recent US-Iran nuclear talks, and Qatar over a shared offshore natural gas field.

While militaries worldwide plan for contingencies in wartime, Iran’s case is unusual, given that its paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, answering only to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, controls much of the country’s ballistic missile and drone arsenal.

Araghchi’s remarks may serve both to explain the attacks and to ease tensions with Gulf Arab neighbors, who have expressed growing frustration at repeated strikes despite years of diplomatic engagement.

US-identified potential Iran leaders killed in initial strike

ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl has posted on X that the US had identified possible candidates to assume leadership in Iran, but they were killed in the initial US-Israeli attack.

“The attack was so successful it knocked out most of the candidates,” the post said quoting Trump.

“It’s not going to be anybody that we were thinking of because they are all dead. Second or third place is dead,” he added.

Trump says US, Israel can sustain Iran strikes for weeks

Pentagon to brief media on Iran strikes

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, are planning to hold a press conference Monday morning about the military operation against Iran.

The Pentagon announced the 8 a.m. EST media briefing on social media Sunday night.

On Tuesday, Hegseth and Caine will join U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and CIA Director John Ratcliffe in briefing the full membership of Congress on the strikes, the White House said.

Rubio also was slated to brief Hill leadership Monday.

Israeli strikes hit Beirut and southern Lebanon after Hezbollah rockets fired at Israel

Israeli forces hit targets across Lebanon, including Beirut, after Hezbollah launched rockets in retaliation for Iran’s supreme leader’s killing. Residents in southern Lebanon fled, with schools set up as shelters. Air raid sirens sounded in northern Israel, but no immediate casualties reported. Lebanese leaders called Hezbollah’s attack “irresponsible” as tensions escalate across the region.

