IOA polls: Acrimonious SOM election over, focus on Gagan as president next

There have been allegations of unfair elections. But the Returning Officer was pleased with the effort. IOA RO Sanjay Kumar Srivastava said that he followed every rule to the T. He acknowledged that there were complaints on Sunday from both sides – IOA president Usha and the other side where four female SOMs were contesting as New Bharat Panel.

On Sunday night around 7-8pm the RO received complaints from Usha and her opposition. Two sets of complaints were registered. One set of complaints was that a group of four people was formed and they formed a WhatsApp group. He said that some of them were EC members. Secondly, there were allegations that a section was trying to influence voting and asking voters to assemble at certain locations.

The RO said that he issued directives as soon as he heard of those allegations. Srivastava said that he made sure there were no proxy votings and he was open to anyone checking who cast votes for whom. In the meantime, there were WhatsApp messages sent by Dola Bannerjee to vote for the four of them. The RO said that they have a foolproof method of voting and no one could have voted without them knowing their location.

“It was a secret ballot and we maintained the secrecy,” he said, adding that if anyone wanted to check validity they are welcome as records would be available in case of discrepancy. The RO had issued a notice for calling nominations for members attending the general assembly on December 5 where the election would take place. By the look of it, IOA might have new EC members.