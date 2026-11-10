IOA elections: All eyes on RO as NSFs nominations date gets closer, lot of questions unanswered

CHENNAI: The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is entering the next phase with National Sports Federations (NSFs) sending their representatives to the general assembly that will elect the Executive Council, including the president and treasurer. There is a lot of confusion regarding nominations.
The Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit (SOMs) was not the ideal election with bickering among candidates and allegations of violating Model Code of Conduct, but eventually the eight SOMs were elected. The greatest shock was current IOA president PT Usha losing to the four who called themselves a New Bharat Panel.
Usha, on her part, was not happy with the results saying the entire process needed investigation. However, she said winning and losing are part of life. She would have loved a gracious exit but she would concentrate on other things. The Returning Officer of the IOA election, Sanjay K Srivastava has already sent out notices to all eligible NSFs to send their nominations – one male and one female representatives — who can contest election if they meet the criteria set by the new IOA constitution.
One such point is that whosoever wants to contest for the president’s post, apart from SOMs, has to serve in the EC of the IOA or as an office bearer in the NSFs (president, secretary or treasurer). The RO notice also says that the nomination should come from the authorised member or through resolution. In the case of resolution, who would mandate it? The executive committee of the NSF or the office bearers.
However, the problem for the RO will not rest with just nominations. It is understood that there are about 30 eligible NSFs who can send nominations to the RO. Four or five NSFs may miss out including the Boxing Federation of India (BFI), Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) because they are derecognised by the IOA and sports ministry.
Some of the prominent federations who have already called for elections include the All India Tennis Association (AITA), Hockey India (stalled because of the High Court), and the All India Football Federation. The sports ministry has said that federations who do not follow the National Sports Governance Act 2025 must align their constitution and hold elections. In that case, others also might have to go for elections.
Under the circumstances, what happens to the nominations the NSFs will send before the deadline of November 12? This might give a headache to the IOA RO. Legal advice would be critical before finalising the final list. If the NSFs do not send nominations (one male and one female) the federation may go unrepresented. How will the RO settle the disputes? Interestingly, the NSF can nominate from their side whosoever they want to. But at the same time, there is a lot of insecurity among everyone because any name can be crossed.
The RO will have to address these issues when they come. For now though the nomination process is on and all eyes would be on the RO. He will have to take a view on this as per the rules and judicial pronouncements (if any) and take a decision.
There is a feeling that whosoever is eligible would send nominations and if there are objections it would be looked into. Maximum representation would be one of the motives of the RO. It is an intriguing situation and would test the acumen of the RO as well. The NSGA 2025 is already in force and things might get complicated if NSFs representatives who get elected after the IOA nominations contest the names sent by the previous dispensation. The SOM election showed how close the contest had been and the International Olympic Council also would have a very close watch on this.
The 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad has made the IOA election very interesting. The IOA president, Usha, had been able to garner support from the IOC so far and had been very active in mobilizing support for the 2036 Olympic bid as well. The continuity will break if Usha does not get elected. Whatever it is, the RO will have to work harder once the nominations from NSF reach him.