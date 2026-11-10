IOA elections: All eyes on RO as NSFs nominations date gets closer, lot of questions unanswered

Under the circumstances, what happens to the nominations the NSFs will send before the deadline of November 12? This might give a headache to the IOA RO. Legal advice would be critical before finalising the final list. If the NSFs do not send nominations (one male and one female) the federation may go unrepresented. How will the RO settle the disputes? Interestingly, the NSF can nominate from their side whosoever they want to. But at the same time, there is a lot of insecurity among everyone because any name can be crossed.

The RO will have to address these issues when they come. For now though the nomination process is on and all eyes would be on the RO. He will have to take a view on this as per the rules and judicial pronouncements (if any) and take a decision.

There is a feeling that whosoever is eligible would send nominations and if there are objections it would be looked into. Maximum representation would be one of the motives of the RO. It is an intriguing situation and would test the acumen of the RO as well. The NSGA 2025 is already in force and things might get complicated if NSFs representatives who get elected after the IOA nominations contest the names sent by the previous dispensation. The SOM election showed how close the contest had been and the International Olympic Council also would have a very close watch on this.

The 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad has made the IOA election very interesting. The IOA president, Usha, had been able to garner support from the IOC so far and had been very active in mobilizing support for the 2036 Olympic bid as well. The continuity will break if Usha does not get elected. Whatever it is, the RO will have to work harder once the nominations from NSF reach him.