CHENNAI: One thing seems certain – the Indian Olympic Association may see new executive committee members but the way it functions may not differ much. There are various ways of looking at the IOA election that is underway. From the National Sports Federations, this may be another election where they feel they have got a raw deal and that the SOMs have been handed everything on a platter – without much effort.

The nominations for 11 posts in the executive committee (two have already been decided through Athlete Commission election so are the two male and female SOMs) has seen candidatures from non-Olympic sports, winter Olympic sports hardly played across the country while nominations from those sports part of the Olympics hardly have any representation in the mega Games. Hosting Commonwealth Games in 2030 and bidding for the 2036 Olympics would be the two biggest targets for the new EC.

There are various theories floating around regarding the composition of the EC but one thing most agree is that there could be no election at all. The nominations are just academic. Some even feel candidates have already been decided, including the IOA president with the sports ministry, like in the last election, taking more than just keen interest. The SOM election was not smooth at all and allegations of outside interference. London Olympic medallist Gagan Narang is emerging as the strongest presidential candidate right now. Most NSFs apparently are not very keen to support him. Last time too it was the case when outgoing president PT Usha suddenly emerged as the presidential candidate without much effort and support.