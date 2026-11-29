CHENNAI: One thing seems certain – the Indian Olympic Association may see new executive committee members but the way it functions may not differ much. There are various ways of looking at the IOA election that is underway. From the National Sports Federations, this may be another election where they feel they have got a raw deal and that the SOMs have been handed everything on a platter – without much effort.
The nominations for 11 posts in the executive committee (two have already been decided through Athlete Commission election so are the two male and female SOMs) has seen candidatures from non-Olympic sports, winter Olympic sports hardly played across the country while nominations from those sports part of the Olympics hardly have any representation in the mega Games. Hosting Commonwealth Games in 2030 and bidding for the 2036 Olympics would be the two biggest targets for the new EC.
There are various theories floating around regarding the composition of the EC but one thing most agree is that there could be no election at all. The nominations are just academic. Some even feel candidates have already been decided, including the IOA president with the sports ministry, like in the last election, taking more than just keen interest. The SOM election was not smooth at all and allegations of outside interference. London Olympic medallist Gagan Narang is emerging as the strongest presidential candidate right now. Most NSFs apparently are not very keen to support him. Last time too it was the case when outgoing president PT Usha suddenly emerged as the presidential candidate without much effort and support.
The last election has already set a bad precedent and the last four years have seen some of the worst times in sports governance in the country. And the EC had about at least seven prominent sportspersons, yet sports governance was at its lowest when the majority of the members went against Usha. There were no general body or EC meetings for more than two years. This time there is a possibility there could be more than 50 per cent SOMs who might be part of the EC.
Not too long ago when the IOA was in turmoil and the revolt was led by its senior vice president Ajay Patel and VP Narang, joint secretary Kalyan Chaubey, EC members Dola Banerjee, Yogeshwar Dutt, Rohit Rajpal (SOMs) outgoing treasurer Sahdev Yadav, Amitabh Sharma and the lot over the appointment of the Chief Executive Officer. In one of the most embarrassing parts, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) had to step in and warn of severe consequences. Most of the EC members did not even attend meetings for more than two years.
As IOA is set to have another tenure one thing seems clear. There might not be too much or change when it comes to EC members. Though some of them have been shown the door, Gagan is among the favourites to win the president’s post. Dutt is part of the EC as SOM representative. Dola is fighting for an EC position. She is the one who had nominated Gagan’s name for SOM as well. On the other hand, Sahdev, Chaubey, Rajpal, MC Mary Kom, who did not attend any of the Athletes commission meetings, Sharath Kamal too is out along with Harpal Singh and Alaknanda Ashok. It is interesting to see Ajay Patel still running as the senior VP (almost certain to win). Basically, it shows that whosoever is supporting the EC members were not bothered by the revolt or mismanagement.
Non-Olympic sports
If one takes a closer look at the nominations for EC, a strange pattern emerges. There are about 20 names; three from non-Olympic sports – Netball (Vagish Pathak, Suman Kaushik), Bowling (Sunaina Kumari) and Wushu (Bhupinder Singh Bajwa – last EC member). Next are the Winter Sport officials – Ice Skating Association of India (Amitabh – last EC member), Ice Hockey Association (Harjinder Singh; backed by Usha).
India hardly have any representation in the Winter Olympics. Athletics is a strong NSF with an Olympic medal and is expected to see an SOM in the EC. Swimming (RN Jayaprakash, Mona Manish Shah) and Fencing (Rajeev Mehta) are two Olympic sports that hardly qualify for the Olympics. Prashant Kushwaha is from Kayaking and Canoeing (another NSF that hardly qualifies for Olympics).
Table Tennis (Kamlesh Mehta - SOM) and boxing (Vijender Singh - SOM) federations are not recognized by the sports ministry. Kamlesh has been elected unopposed as treasurer. Multiple Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and Manpreet Singh will represent badminton and hockey as Athletes Commission chair and deputy chair. However, given they are active athletes it needs to be seen whether they would get time to attend meetings.
Virender Sachdeva, who has filled papers for president and VP posts is an exception. He has been an active sports administrator for the last two decades and is the current archery association secretary. Mehta, who is the other presidential candidate, too has an experience as former IOA secretary general. Sunaina, though from a non-Olympic sport, has been an active sports administrator. However, it is Gagan who is heavily favoured to become the next president.
Interestingly, Gagan has made NSFs as integral figures in his ‘plans and views as president’ which he submitted to the Returning Officer (RO) Sanjay Kumar Srivastava. “I have stood on the podium as an athlete and worked behind the scenes as VP of the IOA and Chef de Mission in Paris. Federations make athletes. Athletes win medals. The IOA must serve both, and that is the IOA I want to build, together with you,” he wrote.
For NSFs, who have not been too happy with the nominations, are favouring Mehta and Sachdeva. As of now, though, all eyes are on Gagan as IOA chief.