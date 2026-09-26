If I didn''t get medal in Asian Games, it would have been waste of time to shift to marathon: Barwal

NAGOYA: The shift to the marathon early this year proved decisive for Sawan Barwal as he won an Asian Games silver on Saturday, and he said it would have been a "waste of time" had he not won a medal here.

Barwal ran a stunning marathon race to hand India an unexpected silver, shattering his own national record in the process.

He clocked 2 hour, 11 minute and 37 seconds to complete the distance of 42.

195km.

In fact, it was his second national record in as many races.

In April this year, he broke Shivnath Singh's 48-year-old national record in Rotterdam, with a time of 2:11:58, in only his first marathon race of his career.

This medal is very precious for me. I have been training and competing for 15-16 years. If I didn't get this medal, it would have been meaningless and a waste of time.

This is a very big achievement for me," the 28-year-old Army man told PTI after the race.

Hailing from Joginder Nagar in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh, Barwal's father Kuldeep worked as a driver in New Delhi while mother Subhadra Devi is a homemaker.