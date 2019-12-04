Bumrah a 'baby bowler', Kohli no match for Sachin: Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq

By Online Desk

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been India's top bowler since his debut in 2016. The young fast bowler currently tops the ODI bowlers' chart and is ranked number five in Tests.

Bumrah is considered one of the best bowlers among active players but former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq believes he can dominate him after having played the likes of Glenn McGrath and Wasim Akram.

In an interview to Cricket Pakistan, the 40-year-old said Bumrah would be a 'baby bowler' for him.

“I have played world-class bowlers all across the world. I have no issues in facing Jasprit Bumrah. The pressure will be on him if I am in front of him. Because when you have faced bowlers like Glenn McGrath, Wasim Akram or Shoaib Akhtar, you gain confidence. Bumrah is a ‘baby bowler’ for me. I can easily dominate him. Even he knows that this player has faced all these great bowlers in his time,” Razzaq said.

ALSO READ | Jasprit Bumrah a generational talent, Mohammad Shami has taken game to another level: Ian Bishop

He also praised Bumrah and said his records are good while crediting his unique bowling action for his success. “Bumrah is doing good among the current lot of players and he has improved a lot. He has an awkward action, and he runs awkwardly, but his ball release is tremendous. It falls on the seam. Hence, he is effective,” he said.

Razzaq also spoke about skipper Virat Kohli and said he is good but not in the same class as Sachin Tendulkar. “If you speak to players from 1992 to 2007, they will tell you what cricket was. There were world-class players at that time. Now, there are no longer world-class players. There is no depth in bowling, batting or fielding. It is all basic now,” he said.

“Like if Virat Kohli scores, so he scores. Yeah, he is a good player for them and is performing consistently, but you cannot place him in the same category as Sachin Tendulkar. He belongs to a completely different category,” Razzaq said.