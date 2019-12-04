Home Sport Cricket

Bumrah a 'baby bowler', Kohli no match for Sachin: Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq

Bumrah is considered one of the best bowlers among active players but former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq believes he can dominate him.

Published: 04th December 2019 06:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2019 06:45 PM   |  A+A-

India's Jasprit Bumrah, left, celebrates with captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)

India's Jasprit Bumrah, left, celebrates with captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been India's top bowler since his debut in 2016. The young fast bowler currently tops the ODI bowlers' chart and is ranked number five in Tests. 

Bumrah is considered one of the best bowlers among active players but former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq believes he can dominate him after having played the likes of Glenn McGrath and Wasim Akram.

In an interview to Cricket Pakistan, the 40-year-old said Bumrah would be a 'baby bowler' for him.

“I have played world-class bowlers all across the world. I have no issues in facing Jasprit Bumrah. The pressure will be on him if I am in front of him. Because when you have faced bowlers like Glenn McGrath, Wasim Akram or Shoaib Akhtar, you gain confidence. Bumrah is a ‘baby bowler’ for me. I can easily dominate him. Even he knows that this player has faced all these great bowlers in his time,” Razzaq said.

ALSO READ | Jasprit Bumrah a generational talent, Mohammad Shami has taken game to another level: Ian Bishop

He also praised Bumrah and said his records are good while crediting his unique bowling action for his success. “Bumrah is doing good among the current lot of players and he has improved a lot. He has an awkward action, and he runs awkwardly, but his ball release is tremendous. It falls on the seam. Hence, he is effective,” he said.

Razzaq also spoke about skipper Virat Kohli and said he is good but not in the same class as Sachin Tendulkar. “If you speak to players from 1992 to 2007, they will tell you what cricket was. There were world-class players at that time. Now, there are no longer world-class players. There is no depth in bowling, batting or fielding. It is all basic now,” he said.

“Like if Virat Kohli scores, so he scores. Yeah, he is a good player for them and is performing consistently, but you cannot place him in the same category as Sachin Tendulkar. He belongs to a completely different category,” Razzaq said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Pacer Jasprit Bumrah Cricket Pakistan Abdul Razzaq
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch CCTV footage | Minor girl drives car over elderly man in Tirupur
Man assaults bank manager, tout at gunpoint for refusing to sanction loan
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp