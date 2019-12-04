Home Sport Cricket

Jasprit Bumrah a generational talent, Mohammad Shami has taken game to another level: Ian Bishop

The cricketer-turned-commentator, however, refused to compare the current Indian pace battery to that of the fearsome West Indians of the past.

Published: 04th December 2019 03:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2019 03:57 PM   |  A+A-

Jasprit Bumrah

India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with Shami and Rahane (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop has admitted that he did see a "great deal of promise" in the current Indian pace unit, but didn't foresee them performing how they have been in recent times.

In an interview with ESPNcricinfo, Bishop said that the foundation of India's "another level" fast bowling unit was laid by the likes of legendary Kapil Dev and built on by current captain Virat Kohli, who believes in the attack.

"Let's remember that this group of bowlers did not emanate right now. The foundation was laid -- if you go back to Kapil (Dev) and down the line, Javagal Srinath, Zaheer Khan, Munaf Patel, Sreesanth," the 52-year-old said.

"Now it's been built on with a captain who likes fast bowlers, who believes in them. But also the fact that you've found a generational talent in Jasprit Bumrah. Generational because he plays all formats of the game very well. And (Mohammad) Shami has taken his game to another level. Ishant (Sharma) has also gone up another level," he added.

Bishop, who played 43 Tests for the West Indies, further said he couldn't have predicted that India's fast bowlers would come to the Caribbean and do to the West Indians what they did to others so many decades ago.

India pacers took 33 of the 40 wickets that fell during India's 2-0 whitewash of the West Indies in their own backyard.

"I couldn't have predicted that India's fast bowlers would come to the Caribbean, for example, and do to us what we did to them so many decades ago! So credit to Bharat Arun, the bowling coach, and the administrators and captains. I couldn't see this much (improvement), but I thought there was a great deal of promise in having guys who could bowl close to, or over, 90mph," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator, however, refused to compare the current Indian pace battery to that of the fearsome West Indians of the past.

ALSO READ | Jasprit Bumrah shares photo of broken middle stumps at end of practice

"Well, they have been performing that well that the comparisons are going to come. I would want to stay away from it, because I don't know how you measure it," Bishop said.

"When people talk about (Michael) Holding and (Joel) Garner and (Malcolm) Marshall and (Colin) Croft and (Andy) Roberts -- who bowled together for so many years -- how do you compare with that?

The trio of Shami, Ishant and Umesh recently helped India whitewash South Africa and Bangladesh, overshadowing spinners at home and maintain their supremacy at the top of the team rankings.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jasprit Bumrah Mohammad Shami Ian Bishop Indian Pacers Indian cricket team
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
My father was a victim of BJP's political vendetta: Karti Chidambaram
Chidambaram granted bail after 105 days, Singhvi welcomes SC decision
Gallery
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
Argentine Lionel Messi poses with his six golden balls during the Ballon d'Or award ceremony in Paris. Messi said he hoped to carry on undimmed by age after claiming a record Golden Ball at the age of 32. (Photo | AP)
Ballon d'Or award photos: Messi bags sixth Golden Ball, Alisson wins Yachine award and Kopa Trophy for Matthijs de Ligt...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp