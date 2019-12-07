Home Sport Cricket

Love this dialogue, you are an inspiration: Virat Kohli to Amitabh Bachchan

Virat Kohli was enthralled with Amitabh Bachchan's tweet on his 'chequebook celebration' in Hyderabad T20I against West Indies

India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: After seeing Amitabh Bachchan's message regarding his knock against West Indies, Indian skipper Virat Kohli thanked the Bollywood star and called him an inspiration.

Bachchan had warned everyone to not mess with Kohli as he always manages to make the opponent pay on the field.

"Haha love the dialogue, Sir. You're always an inspiration," Kohli tweeted.

Bachchan had used his dialogue from the cult movie 'Amar Akbar Anthony' to come up with an analogy to describe Kohli's attitude.

"Yaar, how many times I have told you this, don't tease Virat, but you did not listen to me, now see he gave you a perfect response, look at West Indies' face, how much he rattled them (with due respects to Anthony Bhai)," Bachchan tweeted in Hindi.

ALSO READ | 'Don't mess with Kohli': Big B recreates 'Amar Akbar Anthony' lines to warn West Indies

In the match against Windies, Kohli was seen imitating Windies' bowler Kesrick Williams's trademark celebration style.

In the 16th over of India's innings, Kohli was seen imitating Williams. The first ball of the over was dispatched for a boundary. The next ball was then flicked for a six on the leg side.

It was then that Kohli brought out the notebook celebration and Williams looked on in amusement.

In 2017, Williams had given Kohli a 'notebook-style' goodbye after taking his wicket and Kohli clearly remembered it.

This innings of 94 by Kohli enabled India to chase down the target of 208 with eight balls to spare.

WATCH: Virat Kohli mocks West Indies bowler Kesrick Williams by imitating notebook send-off

India and West Indies will next lock horns in the second T20I on Sunday, December 8.

India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
