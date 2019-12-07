Love this dialogue, you are an inspiration: Virat Kohli to Amitabh Bachchan

By ANI

NEW DELHI: After seeing Amitabh Bachchan's message regarding his knock against West Indies, Indian skipper Virat Kohli thanked the Bollywood star and called him an inspiration.

Bachchan had warned everyone to not mess with Kohli as he always manages to make the opponent pay on the field.

"Haha love the dialogue, Sir. You're always an inspiration," Kohli tweeted.

Bachchan had used his dialogue from the cult movie 'Amar Akbar Anthony' to come up with an analogy to describe Kohli's attitude.

"Yaar, how many times I have told you this, don't tease Virat, but you did not listen to me, now see he gave you a perfect response, look at West Indies' face, how much he rattled them (with due respects to Anthony Bhai)," Bachchan tweeted in Hindi.

In the match against Windies, Kohli was seen imitating Windies' bowler Kesrick Williams's trademark celebration style.

In the 16th over of India's innings, Kohli was seen imitating Williams. The first ball of the over was dispatched for a boundary. The next ball was then flicked for a six on the leg side.

It was then that Kohli brought out the notebook celebration and Williams looked on in amusement.

In 2017, Williams had given Kohli a 'notebook-style' goodbye after taking his wicket and Kohli clearly remembered it.

This innings of 94 by Kohli enabled India to chase down the target of 208 with eight balls to spare.

India and West Indies will next lock horns in the second T20I on Sunday, December 8.