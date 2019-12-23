Home Sport Cricket

World Cup win would have been nice but enjoyed batting through 2019: Rohit Sharma

India's white-ball vice-captain scored a record 2442 runs as an opener across formats with 10 hundreds breaking Sri Lankan legend Sanath Jayasuriya's previous feat.

Published: 23rd December 2019 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2019 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

India's Rohit Sharma raises his bat to celebrate scoring a century. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

CUTTACK: Not being able to win the ODI World Cup is Rohit Sharma's sole regret in a phenomenal 2019 during which he "understood" his batting better than ever.

India's white-ball vice-captain scored a record 2442 runs as an opener across formats with 10 hundreds breaking Sri Lankan legend Sanath Jayasuriya's previous feat.

This was also the year when Rohit rediscovered himself as a Test opener with a fabulous series against South Africa.

"Extremely grateful for the year I have had. A World Cup victory would have been nice but as a team, throughout the year, whether red ball or white-ball cricket, the team came together really well," said Rohit, who won another 'Man of the Series' award for his aggregate of 258 runs in three ODIs against the West Indies.

"Personally, I have enjoyed batting, but there's no way I'm stopping. There's an exciting year coming up," Kohli's deputy sounded upbeat about 2020 when India travel to play a challenging Test series against New Zealand first up.

With a record five centuries in the World Cup and a double century on 'Test opening debut', Rohit is in a happy space right now.

"I understand my batting really well. I want to play within my limits, knowing the gameplan you want to execute is very important."

He acknowledged that there are challenges ahead but the team is confident of winning games and staying on top of the table.

"Even in the red ball format, against South Africa, it was going to be challenging. Once we start travelling, we want to win games and stay on top of the table."

On the match which turned out to be much closer than people would have reckoned, Rohit praised his new opening partner KL Rahul and also Shardul Thakur for getting a pulled six off Sheldon Cottrell while under pressure.

"It was a decider, we wanted to win this game. We have always seen it in Cuttack, especially, it's a good batting track. We wanted to make runs upfront. I quite enjoyed Shardul's pull shot, even if it was a top edge."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rohit Sharma World Cup World Cup 2019 Sanath Jayasuriya India vs West Indies
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Film actors and other artistes conduct anti-CAA rally in Kochi on Monday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Hundreds, including filmstars and theatre artists, take to streets against CAA in Kochi
Buy water generated from air for Rs 2 at Secunderabad station
Gallery
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp