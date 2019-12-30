Home Sport Cricket

Virat Kohli congratulates Amitabh Bachchan on receiving Dadasaheb Phalke Award

The government award is India's highest honour given in the field of cinematic art. Amitabh has been honoured with the award for inspiring generations with his diverse work.

Indian cricket team Captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: India skipper Virat Kohli on Monday congratulated megastar Amitabh Bachchan on being conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and said the actor is an inspiration for many people.

Taking to Twitter, the Indian run-machine said: "Congratulations Amitabh Bachchan ji on being conferred the prestigious #DadaSahebPhalkeAward. Through your contribution to Indian cinema, you have been and still continue to be an inspiration to many."

Kohli is currently on a holiday with wife Anushka Sharma in Gstaad (Switzerland). The Indian captain also shared pictures with Anushka where the couple can be seen in skiing outfits.

The Indian captain will resume his international duties in the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka, starting January 5.

