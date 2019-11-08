Home Sport Cricket

India go past Australia to record 41st win while chasing in T20Is

While India have chased 61 times in T20Is, Australia have chased 69 times with Pakistan being the other team with most successful chases having 36 wins in 67 chases.

Published: 08th November 2019 02:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2019 02:33 PM   |  A+A-

Rohit Sharma raises his bat after scoring 50 runs during the second T20 cricket match against Bangladesh at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot

Rohit Sharma raises his bat after scoring 50 runs during the second T20 cricket match against Bangladesh at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot (Photo| PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Indian team loves to chase in the shortest format of the game and that was once again evident when they knocked down Bangladesh's total of 153 with 8 wickets in the bag. While the win came as a huge relief for the hosts after they lost the first game, it was also their 41st win in T20Is while chasing. This is now a record as Rohit Sharma and boys went past Australia's record of 40 wins.

While India have chased 61 times in T20Is, Australia have chased 69 times. The other team with most successful chases is Pakistan with 36 wins in 67 chases.

ALSO READ| You don't need muscle power to hit sixes: Rohit Sharma

The architect of India's win in Rajkot on Thursday was stand-in skipper Rohit and speaking after the game, Rohit said that the conditions were perfect for batting and that made it easy for the Men in Blue to chase the target down with ease.

"I always knew this is a good track to bat on and with dew coming in it will be difficult for the bowlers to grip the ball and we took maximum advantage of that. I knew the conditions were perfect and all I wanted to do was remain stationed and hit the ball. We want to finish well and there is a whole West Indies series coming up and not to forget the two Test matches as well," Rohit said after the match.

ALSO READ| Khaleel Ahmed trolled for conceding seven successive boundaries

The night belonged to Rohit. Leading from the front, the ace batsman who became the second Indian from his country to play 100 T20I internationals, brought up his 18th T20 fifty off just 23 balls and then smashed Mosaddek Hossain for three back-to-back sixes in the 10th over to underline his ruthlessness. His knock of 43-ball 85 was laced with six fours and six sixes.

