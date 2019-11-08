Mamata Banerjee and Sheikh Hasina to ring Eden Bell jointly to start India's first day night Test

By PTI

KOLKATA: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will ring the customary Eden Bell to start India's first-ever Day-Night Test from November 22-26.

Both will be seen at the bell ringing ceremony to start off the first day's proceedings, Cricket Association of Bengal secretary Avishek Dalmiya told reporters here at Eden Gardens.

India and Bangladesh will be playing their first-ever pink-ball Test at the Eden and Hasina will be among a starry gathering which will also include West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar.

The CAB will also felicitate a galaxy of Indian sports stars including cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra, tennis star Sania Mirza, world badminton champion PV Sindhu and six-time boxing world champion MC Mary Kom among others.

Specially designed mementos will be given to the dignitaries while they will also make round of the stadium aboard golf carts, Avishek said.

The CAB will also felicitate the team members of Bangladesh-India first-ever Test in 2000, a game where Sourav Ganguly, the BCCI president, made his debut as Test captain.