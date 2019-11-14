Indore Test: Shami, Ashwin lead charge as India bundle out Bangladesh for 150

By Agencies

INDORE: Mohammed Shami's prodigious reverse swing and Ravichandran Ashwin's guile broke the backbone of Bangladesh batting, bundling them out for 150 on the first day of the opening Test on Thursday.

Shami claimed three wickets, while fellow pacemen Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav took two apiece to pack off the tourists early in the final session in Indore.

Mushfiqur Rahim put up a brief resistance with his 43, but Shami struck on successive deliveries to stop the Bangladesh tail from wagging.

Shami bowled Mushfiqur and then trapped new man Mehidy Hasan lbw, prompting the umpires to break for tea.

Sharma struck on the first ball after the break to get Liton Das caught for 21.

Indian bowlers made Kohli proud | PTI

Taijul Islam then played out Shami's hat-trick ball, but was later run out for one. Yadav cleaned up Ebadat Hossain to wrap up the innings in 58.3 overs.

Yadav, Sharma and Shami took wickets in the morning session before Mushfiqur and skipper Mominul Haque put on 68 for the fourth wicket.

Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin broke the stand after getting Mominul bowled for 37. It was his 250th wicket in home Tests, and he added to the tally by then bowling Mahmudullahfor 10.

At the start, Bangladesh endured three maidens before getting their first run through Imrul Kayes, but he managed just five more before becoming the first wicket.

Sharma struck in the next over to send Shadman Islam back to the pavilion, also for six.

Batting remained tough for Mominul and Mohammed Mithun, who was trapped lbw for 13 by Shami finding swing and seam movement.

It could have been worse for Bangladesh had India not been sloppy in the field. India's slip fielding was below-par on the day with Ashwin paying the price for Rahane's twin bloopers in the slip cordon that gave Rahim and Mahmudullah Riyad (10) reprieve. This was after Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque (36) was let off by skipper Virat Kohli off Umesh Yadav in the first session.

Mahmudullah gets clean bowled from R Ashwin | PTI

Mahmudullah was lucky when Rahane dropped a regulation catch at slips but ran out of it when a rank bad shot brought his downfall. The right-hander tried to sweep Ashwin from outside the off-stump and in the process was bowled round the legs leaving all three stumps exposed.

The pace unit, which has been on the top of its game over the last 22 months, bowled a probing line during the first spell and the disconcerting extra bounce made life difficult for the Bangladeshi batsmen.

Bangladesh, who lost the preceding Twenty20 series 2-1, had a troubled build-up when star player and captain Shakib Al Hasan was banned for two years, with one year suspended, for failing to report approaches by bookmakers.

The series is Bangladesh's first in the new world Test championship currently led by India.

