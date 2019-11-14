Home Sport Cricket

Indore Test: Shami, Ashwin lead charge as India bundle out Bangladesh for 150

India's slip fielding was below-par on the day with Ashwin paying the price for Rahane's twin bloopers in the slip cordon that gave Rahim and Mahmudullah Riyad (10) reprieve.

Published: 14th November 2019 02:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2019 03:46 PM   |  A+A-

India's Mohammed Shami, left, celebrates the dismissal of Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim, right, during the first day of first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh in Indore, India, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. | (File | AP)

India's Mohammed Shami, left, celebrates the dismissal of Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim, right, during the first day of first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh in Indore, India, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. | (File | AP)

By Agencies

INDORE: Mohammed Shami's prodigious reverse swing and Ravichandran Ashwin's guile broke the backbone of Bangladesh batting, bundling them out for 150 on the first day of the opening Test on Thursday.

Shami claimed three wickets, while fellow pacemen Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav took two apiece to pack off the tourists early in the final session in Indore.

Mushfiqur Rahim put up a brief resistance with his 43, but Shami struck on successive deliveries to stop the Bangladesh tail from wagging.

Shami bowled Mushfiqur and then trapped new man Mehidy Hasan lbw, prompting the umpires to break for tea.

Sharma struck on the first ball after the break to get Liton Das caught for 21.

Indian bowlers made Kohli proud | PTI

Taijul Islam then played out Shami's hat-trick ball, but was later run out for one. Yadav cleaned up Ebadat Hossain to wrap up the innings in 58.3 overs.

Yadav, Sharma and Shami took wickets in the morning session before Mushfiqur and skipper Mominul Haque put on 68 for the fourth wicket.

Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin broke the stand after getting Mominul bowled for 37. It was his 250th wicket in home Tests, and he added to the tally by then bowling  Mahmudullahfor 10.

ALSO READ | R Ashwin becomes third Indian bowler to pick 250 Test wickets at home

At the start, Bangladesh endured three maidens before getting their first run through Imrul Kayes, but he managed just five more before becoming the first wicket.

Sharma struck in the next over to send Shadman Islam back to the pavilion, also for six.

Batting remained tough for Mominul and Mohammed Mithun, who was trapped lbw for 13 by Shami finding swing and seam movement.

It could have been worse for Bangladesh had India not been sloppy in the field.  India's slip fielding was below-par on the day with Ashwin paying the price for Rahane's twin bloopers in the slip cordon that gave Rahim and Mahmudullah Riyad (10) reprieve. This was after Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque (36) was let off by skipper Virat Kohli off Umesh Yadav in the first session.

 Mahmudullah gets clean bowled from R Ashwin | PTI

Mahmudullah was lucky when Rahane dropped a regulation catch at slips but ran out of it when a rank bad shot brought his downfall. The right-hander tried to sweep Ashwin from outside the off-stump and in the process was bowled round the legs leaving all three stumps exposed.

The pace unit, which has been on the top of its game over the last 22 months, bowled a probing line during the first spell and the disconcerting extra bounce made life difficult for the Bangladeshi batsmen.

Bangladesh, who lost the preceding Twenty20 series 2-1, had a troubled build-up when star player and captain Shakib Al Hasan was banned for two years, with one year suspended, for failing to report approaches by bookmakers.

The series is Bangladesh's first in the new world Test championship currently led by India.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mohammed Shami Ravichandran Ashwin Mushfiqur Rahim Mehidy Hasan Miraj India vs Bangladesh First Test India vs Bangladesh Indore Test
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp