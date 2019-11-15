Home Sport Cricket

WATCH | Mayank Agarwal replies to Virat Kohli's earlier message on reaching 200, captain responds

Seeing the opener celebrating his 150, the captain gestured Mayank to keep swinging and score a double hundred next and the latter was quick to respond.

Published: 15th November 2019 06:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2019 07:34 PM   |  A+A-

Mayank Agarwal had an interesting conversation with his captain during his marathon innings at Indore. (Photos | PTI, Twitter)

By Online Desk

Indian opener Mayank Agarwal continued his good form in Test cricket by slamming the second double hundred of his career against Bangladesh at Indore on Friday. Agarwal's third Test hundred, 243 off 330 balls, formed the cornerstone of India's 493 for 6, which gave the home side a sizeable lead of 343 runs.
 
The day at Holkar stadium witnessed a handful of cheerful moments including Ravindra Jadeja's signature swordsman celebration upon reaching his fifty, the crowd chanting Umesh Yadav's name as he dispatched a few sixers and sporty exchanges between Mayank Agarwal and his skipper Virat Kohli.

ALSO READ | The fear of failure and letting go of it helped: Mayank Agarwal

After reaching the 150-mark, the 28-year-old  raised his bat towards the Indian dressing room in celebration. To the surprise of many, along with a round of applause, captain Kohli had a message for his opener and signalled it right away using his hands. He gestured Mayank to keep swinging and score a double hundred next. The Karnataka batsman confirmed he got the instruction right by sending thumbs up right away in return. 

The drama didn't end there. It was only a matter of time before the set batsman crossed the double-hundred mark -- going after off-break bowler Mehidy Hasan in particular.  He hit Mehidy for a massive six over wide long-on to reach the milestone and raised his bat in celebration towards the dressing room where the skipper was waiting. He reminded Kohli of their communication earlier the day by sending back the same 'V sign' (two denote two or double century).  

However, if Mayank thought his captain would be content by now, he was up for a surprise. Kohli, for the ever-hungry run-getter he is, updated the objective for Agarwal and asked him to go for a triple hundred! 

To the disappointment of the Indian fans, Mayank's fabulous innings came to an end before he'd complete his captain's order as he was caught by a  diving Abu Jayed near the boundary rope.

MATCH REPORT | Mayank Agarwal double headlines India's domination over Bangladesh

Friday solely belonged to Agarwal, who stitched a 190-run stand with vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (86) after Cheteshwar Pujara (54) departed post a 91-run partnership. A whirlwind stand of 123 in 23.5 overs with Ravindra Jadeja (60 batting) for the fifth wicket only added insult to injury for Bangladesh.


 

TAGS
Mayank Agarwal Virat Kohli india vs bangladesh Indore Test double century
