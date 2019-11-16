Home Sport Cricket

India crush Bangladesh inside three days in first Test at Indore

Paceman Mohammed Shami claimed four wickets as Bangladesh were bowled out for 213 in the final session of play.

Published: 16th November 2019 03:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2019 04:38 PM   |  A+A-

India's Umesh Yadav, second left, celebrates with teammates the dismissal of Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan, right, during the third day of first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh in Indore, India, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.

India's Umesh Yadav, second left, celebrates with teammates the dismissal of Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan, right, during the third day of first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh in Indore, India, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

INDORE: India annihilated Bangladesh inside three days for a resounding innings and 130 run-victory in the first Test, riding on one of the most hostile fast bowling performances in recent times.

The quick victory was on predicted lines.

Having bowled Bangladesh out for 150 in the first innings, India bundled them out for 213 in the second essay after declaring their first innings on their overnight score of 493 for six.

The victory also gave India 60 points, and they strengthened their position in the World Test Championship table with 300 points in their kitty.

The thrashing also completed a hat-trick of innings wins for them, having beaten South Africa in the second and third Test in the previous series.

Mohammed Shami took four wickets for India | PTI

The gulf was huge between the two teams and it could only get worse for Bangladesh from here onwards as the Indian pace attack, in the upcoming Day/Night Test with pink ball, is expected to cause more damage to their batsmen's psyche.

It was a game where Mohammed Shami (match haul of 7 wickets), Umesh Yadav (4 wickets overall) and Ishant Sharma (3 wickets) scared the hell out of an opposition that showed little stomach for a fight, save senior player Mushfiqur Rahim (64, 150 balls, 7x4), who delayed the inevitable.

Ravichandran Ashwin (match haul of 5 wickets) complemented the pacers, chipping in with wickets at regular intervals.

INDORE TEST: CLICK HERE TO READ PICTURE STORY

Bangladesh may have lost a lot of Test matches but the one in Indore has left them with scars that will remain for a long time.

An international team looked frightened in the face of relentless hostility.

There were no angry gestures or over-the-top celebrations but scorching pace, mesmerising swing and the red cherry rearing at the throat from good length.

It created a spectacle and Bangladesh didn't have the wherewithal to handle it.

The best part about this Indian attack is that its intensity is same even in the third session as it is early in the morning.

Mehidy Hasan Miraj (38 off 55 balls), despite sharing a 59-run stand with Rahim, being bounced out by Umesh, was a case in point.

It was a 'heavy ball' in cricketing parlance that grew big on Miraj, hitting him on his chest and then tickling the stumps.

It was pure intimidation as the batsman looked in physical pain as he left.

Ditto for Imrul Kayes, who got a perfect outswinger (inswinger for a left hander) from Umesh in the first session.

The ball tailed in and uprooted the leg-stump.

Mushfiqur Rahim offered some resistance | PTI

Kayes had given up on the fight from the start as he looked nervous while facing each and every delivery.

Shadman Islam may have been a heavy scorer in domestic cricket but he has never faced a bowler of Ishant's calibre in his short Test career.

So when young Shadman got one from Ishant to nip back from length, he couldn't react in time to bring his bat down, as the ball clipped the top of middle stump.

Bangladesh's best bet, Mominul Haque (7) was jittery from the start and survived a DRS call while trying to leave a delivery pitched on the off-stump.

However, when Shami angled one into the opposition skipper, he was adjudged plumb in-front even though Virat Kohli had to take a review, which turned out to be successful.

Shami's guile again came to the fore when he hurried Mohammed Mithun with a bouncer and his mistimed pull was easily taken at mid-wicket by Mayank Agarwal.

For the team's oldest player (in terms of age) Mahmudullah Riyad, the issue was technical as well as temperamental.

Mayank Agarwal | PTI

A fluent player in white ball format, not for once during the two innings did he look comfortable be it against the pacers or spinners.

In the post-lunch session, Shami just bowled one fuller on the off-stump channel.

The ball held its line and all the veteran did was to offer a training session slip catch to Rohit Sharma.

Amid the ruins, Rahim, after getting reprieve in the first session, showed his will to fight that was missing in younger colleague Liton Das (35 off 39 balls), who showed T20 skills when something else was required.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
india vs bangladesh Indore Test Mohammed Shami Umesh Yadav Mayank Agarwal Ravichandran Ashwin
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Government 'staring at a black hole of up to Rs 2 lakh crore'
Veterinarian Jasmeet Singh is a messiah for animals in Bhubaneswar
This Odisha veterinarian is a saviour for pets
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Explainer: What is AGR and why is it bogging down Vodafone and Airtel?
D Arul Raj founded the trust in 2017 and has rescued more than 320 homeless people till date. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TNIE impact: Help pours in for this good Samaritan from Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
The two-month-long Sabarimala temple festival officially opens for pilgrims on Sunday at 5 am. (File Photo | EPS)
Ten women sent back by cops as Sabarimala temple reopens 
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp