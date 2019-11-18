Home Sport Cricket

Not sure, but Australian summer could be my last: Skipper Tim Paine

Tim Paine took over the reins after former skipper Steve Smith was handed a one-year suspension last year for his role in the ball tampering scandal.

Published: 18th November 2019 06:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2019 06:48 PM   |  A+A-

Australia captain Tim Paine

Australia captain Tim Paine (Photo | AP)

By IANS

BRISBANE: Australia captain Tim Paine on Monday said the upcoming Test series against Pakistan and New Zealand could be the last time he leads the side at home.

"It might be (my last summer), I'm not too sure," Paine told reporters. "But... I'm enjoying doing it. I feel good physically (and) mentally. So while that continues, I'm scoring enough runs and keeping well enough, then I'd like to continue.

"I know when you get to my age that can change really quickly. I'm really looking forward to this summer, beyond that I haven't looked too far. I know what I want to do and what I want to achieve.

ALSO READ: Using Warner's name to boost book sale a trend, says Tim Paine

"I think when you're the Australian captain and the Australian keeper, they're two of the most critiqued roles in Australian sport and at the moment I have to hold them both. I know I'm going to be in the crosshairs for people all the time."

Wicketkeeper Paine, 34, took over the reins after former skipper Steve Smith was handed a one-year suspension last year for his role in the ball tampering scandal.

There have been talks of restoring Smith as captain as his exceptional performance at the Ashes where he amassed 774 runs.

ALSO READ: I think Tim Paine is doing a wonderful job as captain, says Adam Gilchrist

Asked about his aim as skipper, Paine said Australia's top priority is to reclaim top spot in ICC test rankings and win the World Test Championship (WTC) where they are right now placed fifth in the points table.

"Our goal is to get back to that number one ranking and we want to win that Test Championship," he added. "To do that we're going to have to be good enough to win in India and we're going to have to be good enough to beat everyone, everywhere.

"It's the only way we're going to get to where we want to get to. It's an exciting period and I'm looking forward to being part of the start of that and there is no end point at the moment."

Australia take on Pakistan in the first of two tests starting on Thursday in Brisbane.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tim Paine Australia vs Pakistan
India Matters
Google picks IAF's mobile video game to compete for 'Best Game-2019'
JNU students try to get past a police barricade during a protest march towards Parliament demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike in New Delhi on Monday | Arun Kumar
Over half of JNU students can afford fee hike, show data
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Bigil'.
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' is highest-grossing Tamil film in TN
Prakash Javadekar. (Photo | PTI)
Festive demand led to growth in passenger vehicle sales: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays respects at the memorial of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary in New Delhi on 31 October 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrated with folk dance as Congress leaders pay tribute
JNU students protesting against hike in hostel fee. (Photo | EPS)
'Humko choone ki zaruzat nahi hai', screams girl during JNU protests
Gallery
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
A picture showcasing water levels in Venice on November 17. Venetians are bracing for the prospect of another exceptional tide in a season that is setting new records. Officials are forecasting a 1.6 meter (5 feet, 2 inches) surge Sunday. That comes after
IN PICS: How Venetians are braving deadliest floods to hit the city in over 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp