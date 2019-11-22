Pink ball won’t be bed of roses, but Kohli & Co embracing future

Veturi Srivatsa By

Virat Kohli took just three seconds to agree to Sourav Ganguly’s request to play India’s first day-night Test, knowing fully well that his team only has a theoretical idea about pink-ball cricket. Ganguly and Kohli may have thought that it’s better to get a hang of the pink ball at home, rather than get caught out overseas. The skipper feels that once his players conquer the demons in their minds, they will be ready to play anywhere in the world. India could have played their first day-night Test in Adelaide last year, but they refused. Just like they did with DRS. Much like now, the team also had reservations about T20s till they won the inaugural world championship in 2007. In the past, the officials only knew how to fill the board’s coffers; nothing much about the game. They had to depend on senior players for inputs, and they decided on every new move that ICC proposed.

Now players can’t get away by telling the board chief anything and everything. It is not easy to argue with a person who has a clear idea of what he is doing. The said person can also give them lessons on batting and bowling, if not fielding. Kohli is not like some of his predecessors, who took the course of least resistance with the board. He has his own ways of explaining or debating issues publicly. If Kohli did not like a coach, he saw to it that he got the man he wanted.

Whereas in the years gone by, seniors ganged up to get coaches of their choice or get rid of them without a public spat. Save when Ganguly fell out with his own choice in Greg Chappell. It is to Ganguly’s credit that he got the players to come around, even those who refused to even to try the pink ball at home against a not-too formidable opponent. Slowly, Kohli started talking about the problems his boys might encounter during twilight. He found the pink ball swung more, and also realised that fielding won’t be easy.

It is accepted that the pink ball is a boon for pacers, especially with the extra grass. Yet, fast bowlers are not happy with the diminished reverse swing that comes with pink balls. Now India have quality pacers, and in Ravindra Jadeja an all-rounder who can both bat at No 6 and contribute with the ball. The general belief is that he and R Ashwin can revel in the day-light sessions. But be ready for some more issues getting into public domain after each passing day of this Test, even if the advantages and disadvantages are same for both sides. Having agreed on such short notice, the players are willing to learn the tricks of the trade on the go. After Kolkata, India may be willing to play a pinkball Test in New Zealand in three months, before they go to play one in Australia next summer.

By the time India play their last round of World Test Championship matches (in 2021 winter against England), they will be ready for their second Test under lights at home. Unless something goes drastically wrong, India are here to play under lights. As it is, red-ball Tests are ending in three days. If the pink ball produces quicker results, then authorities will have to look at duration of matches. Curator Sujan Mukherjee had the last word. “You can’t get wickets by just holding the pink ball and running in.”

