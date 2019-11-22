Sanju Samson reacts to snub from T20I squad, posts smiling emoji

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Indian cricketer Sanju Samson on Friday posted a laughter emoji on his Twitter handle as a reaction to his non-inclusion in the Indian team for the home T20 and One-Dayer series against West Indies, earning praise and support from his fans.

After the cricketer, who has scored a double century in one-dayers on domestic cricket, posted on his Twitter handle @IamSanjuSamson, it was retweeted 2K times with 11.5K likes.

One fan posted a meme of a movie shot with the caption: "Hurry up, speak up. I have to go to Panvel tomorrow".

— Sanju Samson (@IamSanjuSamson) 22 November 2019

One fan posted a sad emoji and wrote: "Made a T20I comeback after 4 years, but didn't get a single chance in the T20I series against Bangladesh. Now, he is dropped from the T20I squad. You gotta feel sad for Sanju Samson".

Made A T20I Comeback After 4 Years, But Didn't Get A Single Chance In The T20I Series Against Bangladesh



Now, He is Dropped From The T20I Squad



You Gotta Feel Sad For Sanju Samson pic.twitter.com/ZJDUdEF6e4 — V-I-P-U-L (@VipulChaudhary_) 22 November 2019

Another posted a meme of a movie scene featuring Akshay Kumar and wrote: "Wicketkeeper place in Indian team to Sanju. The meme's caption was "I am someone else at present. Should I commit to you?"

Another posted a meme with the caption: "Now, this out-of-mind man cannot live".