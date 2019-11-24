Home Sport Cricket

Need to play more Tests to do well, says Bangladesh pacer Al-Amin Hossain

Al-Amin Hossain has called for more Test match experience after they were blown away by India in both rubbers of the two-match series.

Published: 24th November 2019 11:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2019 11:52 AM   |  A+A-

Bangladesh pacer Al-Amin Hossain

Bangladesh pacer Al-Amin Hossain (Photo | AP)

By IANS

KOLKATA: Bangladesh pacer Al-Amin Hossain has called for more Test match experience after they were blown away by India in both rubbers of the two-match series.

India triumphed inside three days in the series opener in Indore and a similar thrashing in the Day/Night test here appears on the cards for Bangladesh who were skittled out for 106 in their first innings and after India declared at 347/6, trail the hosts by 89 runs with four wickets in hand. At stumps on the second day, they were reeling at 152/6.

In 2019, Bangladesh played in New Zealand and lost two matches by big margins. They even lost to Test newcomers Afghanistan before taking on India.

"I think we are playing more number of T20s and ODIs and because of that we are doing well in those formats. But we play less number of Test matches. A few months ago we just played against Afghanistan but India is just playing Test matches. I think the more Test matches we will play, the better we will perform," Hossain said at the end of the day's play.

Playing in his first match of the series, the 29-year-old returned best figures of 3/85.

On Day 2, Taijul Islam took a brilliant catch to dismiss centurion Virat Kohli, which lifted the team spirits, Hossain said.

"It was the catch of Virat Kohli. He was batting really well. After Taijul took the catch, we made a good comeback in the match. The way he caught the ball, it inspired us to do well in the match."

Hossain said Indian pacers, who wreaked havoc, have much more experience than them.

"The bowling attack they have - Shami, Ishant, Umesh - are playing for a long time in the Tests. All of them played almost 60-70 Test matches. They know where to ball and how to take wickets. We hardly played five to six Tests each and in experience, they are much ahead than us. We need to find out how to take wickets and how to beat the batsman. I think they have done it better than us."

Bangladesh were reduced to 13/4 in the second innings before Mushfiqur Rahim steadied the ship with an unbeaten 59. Mahmudullah also scored 39 before getting retired hurt. While the team media manager said he is fine and may bat on Sunday, Hossain said batting in the first 30 overs is difficult.

"Batting at first 30 overs is very difficult. There is swing and bounce in first 30 overs. When the ball becomes wet, there was nothing much in the field. We could not pass the stage in the first innings. We still needed 90 runs to avoid an innings defeat. We all will try to make India bat in the second innings."

