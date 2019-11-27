Home Sport Cricket

Injured Shikhar Dhawan out, Sanju Samson comes in for T20I series against West Indies

Samson was a part of the T20I squad for series against Bangladesh, but he was not given a chance in the playing XI as Rishabh Pant was preferred over him.

Sanju Samson featured in a lone T20 International in 2015. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Opener Shikhar Dhawan was on Wednesday ruled out of the T20 International series against the West Indies due to a knee injury, making way for Sanju Samson, who was dropped without getting a chance in the recent series against Bangladesh.

Dhawan suffered a deep cut on his left knee during a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy game against Maharashtra in Surat, the BCCI said in a statement.

"The BCCI Medical Team assessed him on Tuesday to review the healing of his wound. The BCCI Medical Team has suggested that Dhawan needs some more time for his stitches to come off and his wound to heal completely," the BCCI statement read.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Sanju Samson as Dhawan's replacement for the T20I series," it added.

Harbhajan Singh urges Sourav Ganguly to change selection panel, select Sanju Samson

The T20 series against the West Indies gets underway on December 6 in Hyderabad.

The other two matches will be played in Thiruvananthpuram (December 8) and Mumbai (December 11).

Kerala player Samson was dropped from the side without getting a single game in the home series against Bangladesh earlier this month.

Besides, the BCCI said Test wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha underwent a surgery on his right ring finger after sustaining a fracture during the recent Day/Night Test against Bangladesh, which India won by an innings and 46 runs.

"The BCCI Medical Team consulted a hand and wrist specialist and it was suggested that Saha undergoes a surgical fixation of the fracture," the Board stated.

"Subsequently, he underwent a successful surgery in Mumbai on Tuesday and will soon commence his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy, Bengaluru," it added.

India's squad for three T20Is:

Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sanju Samson.

