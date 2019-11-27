Home Sport Cricket

Shouldn't take more than five weeks to recover: Wriddhiman Saha after finger surgery

Regarded as one of the best wicket-keepers in the world, the seasoned stumper once again impressed with his sharp reflexes against the heavily-lacquered swerving pink ball.

Published: 27th November 2019 04:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 04:26 PM   |  A+A-

Wriddhiman Saha

Wriddhiman Saha

By PTI

KOLKATA: Laid low by yet another injury, Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha on Wednesday sought to play down the latest setback and said he expects to recover in a month's time.

Speaking to PTI after undergoing surgery in Mumbai to fix a fracture on the ring finger of his right hand, Saha said, "It's like a normal fracture. It should not take more than five weeks to recover. I will take some rest at home and then the rehab process (at the National Cricket Academy) will follow."

Saha has enough time to be fit for India's next Test assignment -- two Tests in New Zealand beginning February 21 and has flown to his hometown Siliguri for the time being.

The 35-year-old sustained the injury during the historic Day/Night Test Test against Bangladesh here.

He had made a comeback to the side just a month back in the Tests against South Africa after undergoing shoulder surgery following last year's Indian Premier League (IPL).

Speaking about the Day/Night Test, Saha said visibility was an issue because of the hazy conditions due to the onset of winter in the city.

"It was definitely challenging, especially under lights in the twilight period. The conditions were also hazy. The fielders at the boundary line were not able to sight the ball at one go," Saha said.

"I guess we would not have faced this problem if the match was held in summer and not during winter," he added.

ALSO READ | CAB to refund tickets bought for Days 4 and 5 of Pink Ball Test

Regarded as one of the best wicket-keepers in the world, the seasoned stumper once again impressed with his sharp reflexes against the heavily-lacquered swerving pink ball.

His low catch of Mahmadullah, outstretched at the first slip, was the highlight of his keeping on the opening day when he completed a milestone of 100 dismissals in the longest format.

Saha felt the sightscreen colour, white for pink-ball Tests, could be improved.

"I wish the background (sightscreen) was brighter so the visibility could have been a bit better. The pink ball was definitely challenging," he said.

Saha had previously faced the Kookaburra pink ball challenge at the domestic level.

On his assessment of the SG pink ball, Saha said: "It's like the SG ball we were used to getting in the domestic one-dayers.

There will be movements when the ball is new but when there's a bit of dew you won't get any swing at all."

The response to India's maiden pink-ball Test was overwhelming and the Eden Gardens was packed on the first two days.

Indian pacers hogged the limelight by grabbing all the 19 wickets that fell to hand the side an innings and 46-run victory inside three days.

Saha said Day/Night Tests, for the time being, can be an exception and not the rule.

"I think maximum matches would be in red ball only and this can be one-off in between.

Whatever may be the colour of the ball or the conditions, we will always be prepared. It's up to the BCCI to take the call," he concluded.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Wriddhiman Saha India vs West Indies Indian Premier League Pink ball test
India Matters
Siddharth Srivastav Pilli (Photo | Twitter)
12-year-old boy bags data scientist position in Hyderabad software company
Karyappa Kallur with the ‘anti-bribe’ board in his chamber at RIMS
No bribe, please: How an officer at RIMS is fighting corruption
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Markets riding high even as economy slumps
ISRO PSLV-C47 carrying India's earth observation satellite Cartosat-3 and 13 nano-satellites from the US lifts-off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh Wednesday Nov. 27 2019. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO's Cartosat-3: The most advanced earth imaging satellite in the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, BJP Maharashtra president Chandrakant Patil, BJP Maharashtra in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and others during a press conference in Mumbai Tuesday Nov. 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis resigns as CM after Ajit Pawar quits alliance
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp