STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

SOPs for IPL 2020 expected to be released after Governing Council meeting on Sunday

The meeting will be held online and seven members of the Governing Council led by chairman Brijesh Patel will be in attendance. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly may join in as special invitee. 

Published: 01st August 2020 07:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2020 07:27 PM   |  A+A-

Dhoni, Kohli

How could this moment be greeted if it happens? We leave you to contemplate. (Photo | PTI)

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

CHENNAI: An important meeting of the IPL Governing Council comes up on Sunday. The franchises are looking forward to it eagerly, because only after official clarification can they start the process of travelling to the UAE. As of now, they are in the dark about Covid-19 protocols, dos and don'ts of training and intra-city travel between Sharjah, Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The meeting will be held online and seven members of the Governing Council led by chairman Brijesh Patel will be in attendance. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly may join in as special invitee. 

Representatives of the franchises have not been invited to the meeting. They will be updated about the proceedings in due course. If things go according to plan, the teams hope to start preparations next week.

ALSO READ | For the record, it’s over and not out for Ganguly

"Everything related to travel and accommodation arrangements, size of contingents, guidelines to be followed in the UAE will be discussed. The matter of safety and implementation of safety parameters is the priority. We have studied different models of bio-secure environments. Whatever is best for IPL and the participants, will be done," a Governing Council member told The New Indian Express.

It has been learnt that although some of the plans have been made, the BCCI is still to get an official clearance from the government to stage the IPL there. And as long as that is not obtained, IPL officials are not going to share the details with the franchises. That is why team officials are still to hear from the Governing Council.

Some of the franchises feel it is time for them to know these details because they intend reaching UAE in the middle of August, so that the players can start getting ready for the tournament beginning on September 19. It has been over four months that Indian cricketers have not practised with bat and ball. Franchises want to give them about a month of training in the UAE before the event starts.

ALSO READ | Limited family members in IPL?

"We are expecting the Governing Council to release the standard operating procedures (SOP) (Sunday) or Monday. There has been no communication from them regarding these. And unless we know what is allowed, we can't start the process. Getting the SOP is important, considering that there will be guidelines for everything like travel, training, stay and local commute," said a senior official of a franchise.

Sponsorship review unlikely

The Governing Council is unlikely to discuss sponsorship issues. After the Indo-China border unrest in June, it was tweeted from IPL's official handle that the Governing Council will "review various IPL sponsorship deals". Chinese smartphone maker Vivo is the title sponsor of IPL. 

Sunday is the first meeting after that announcement. "Not to my knowledge," the Governing Council member said when asked if this is going to be discussed.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
IPL 2020 IPL Governing Council meet Sourav Ganguly Brijesh Patel
India Matters
India’s low virus deaths due to location?
Younger kids can spread Covid-19 just like adults
Image for representation
Coronavirus triggering suicidal thoughts: Experts
Clint Mathew and Jossey Antony (Photo | Express)
Girl falls for movie hero, a blind teacher, & they marry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel rescued around 37 people in flood-hit Bhawanipur and Motihari districts of Bihar. (Photo| ANI)
Bihar Floods: Death toll touches 11, govt struggles to battle rising COVID19 cases
NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson K Kasturirangan speaks on 'Behind the making of the National Education Policy' at the 'ThinkEdu conclave 2020' (Photo| EPS/P Jawahar)
What is the National Education Policy: All you need to know
Gallery
Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's pilgrimage and celebrations. IN PIC: A young woman prays during Eid al-Adha prayers at the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
Eid 2020 in pics: From Hagia Sophia to Jama Masjid, Muslim worshippers use masks, keep distance while offering Eid al-Adha prayers
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp