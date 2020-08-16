STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Captain with no baggage: Ex-BCCI chief N Srinivasan on MS Dhoni

Former BCCI supremo N Srinivasan said that the ex-Indian skipper was a logical and fair person who never made unnecessary demands.

Published: 16th August 2020 10:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2020 10:29 PM   |  A+A-

Ex-BCCI chief N Srinivasan (L) and CSK skipper MS Dhoni

Ex-BCCI chief N Srinivasan (L) and CSK skipper MS Dhoni. (File photo| D Sampath Kumar, EPS)

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  During his stint as India captain from 2007-2016, MS Dhoni was seen in the board circles as one who enjoyed power beyond limits. Much of it had to do with the former captain's relationship with N Srinivasan, who had been in the BCCI almost since Dhoni's entry into the Indian team.

ALSO READ| Chennai fans want 'Thala' Dhoni to play for CSK in IPL as long as he can

Srinivasan was first the BCCI treasurer, then secretary and finally the president. There was also a strong connection between him and Dhoni, the talisman of Chennai Super Kings. Dhoni was perhaps the second captain after Sourav Ganguly to have a close relationship with the chief of the board. Whatever it be, Dhoni could rarely be touched or faulted.

A private man, who largely kept to hotel rooms unless enjoying bike rides along the ECR in Chennai during IPL months, Dhoni was an easy guy to deal with. Popular perceptions aside, BCCI officials of the time don't recall him asking for unusual favours.

Srinivasan's reply is a big "No" when asked if he ever demanded anything. "Dhoni is a logical, calm and a fair person. There was no occasion for him to say 'I want this or that'. His interest was the Indian team. And whatever he wanted to express, he did at selection committee meetings. Nothing out of it. I have seen it when I was the secretary," he told this daily.

Dhoni the captain in limited-over games was instinctive and proactive, taking calculated risks. From overlooking seniors in favour of youngsters to giving them time to find their feet, Dhoni left an imprint that is all over the current side.

While dropping Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly from the ODI side for the 2008 tri-series in Australia made heads turn, Srinivasan, who was part of selection meetings as convenor of selectors, has this to offer.

ALSO READ| Post retirement, organic fertilisers will be MS Dhoni's new venture

"We chose teams for the tournaments we were playing. The idea was never that we must win in 2011 and start preparing now. Idea was that we must win every time we play. He thinks through everything and comes to a conclusion."

Dhoni rarely took players who didn't fit in his scheme of things and he was a firm believer in giving adequate opportunities to newcomers before discarding them. Srinivasan said there was no need to interfere in Dhoni's decisions even when results didn't go the desired way.

"When I was the secretary or president, I never interfered. I believe every player gives his best and doesn't want to lose. If you second guess a player, problems come in. Victory and defeat are both imposters. He gives strength to a player who needs it. From a leader, what more could you ask. He is a great asset to have," Srinivasan said.

Asked to pick one trait of Dhoni, Srinivasan said, "I remember what India's finest tennis player Ramanathan Krishnan used to say when he lost. He always said, 'the opponent played better'. He would never say, 'my backhand didn't come properly'. One should have that equanimity. Dhoni had it, particularly in short formats as it all depends on form on that particular day."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
MS Dhoni BCCI Chennai Super Kings N Srinivasan Dhoni captaincy MS Dhoni retirement Thala Dhoni
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Andhra Floods: Crops damaged, people moved to shelter homes
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp