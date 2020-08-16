Captain with no baggage: Ex-BCCI chief N Srinivasan on MS Dhoni

Venkata Krishna B By

CHENNAI: During his stint as India captain from 2007-2016, MS Dhoni was seen in the board circles as one who enjoyed power beyond limits. Much of it had to do with the former captain's relationship with N Srinivasan, who had been in the BCCI almost since Dhoni's entry into the Indian team.

Srinivasan was first the BCCI treasurer, then secretary and finally the president. There was also a strong connection between him and Dhoni, the talisman of Chennai Super Kings. Dhoni was perhaps the second captain after Sourav Ganguly to have a close relationship with the chief of the board. Whatever it be, Dhoni could rarely be touched or faulted.

A private man, who largely kept to hotel rooms unless enjoying bike rides along the ECR in Chennai during IPL months, Dhoni was an easy guy to deal with. Popular perceptions aside, BCCI officials of the time don't recall him asking for unusual favours.

Srinivasan's reply is a big "No" when asked if he ever demanded anything. "Dhoni is a logical, calm and a fair person. There was no occasion for him to say 'I want this or that'. His interest was the Indian team. And whatever he wanted to express, he did at selection committee meetings. Nothing out of it. I have seen it when I was the secretary," he told this daily.

Dhoni the captain in limited-over games was instinctive and proactive, taking calculated risks. From overlooking seniors in favour of youngsters to giving them time to find their feet, Dhoni left an imprint that is all over the current side.

While dropping Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly from the ODI side for the 2008 tri-series in Australia made heads turn, Srinivasan, who was part of selection meetings as convenor of selectors, has this to offer.

"We chose teams for the tournaments we were playing. The idea was never that we must win in 2011 and start preparing now. Idea was that we must win every time we play. He thinks through everything and comes to a conclusion."

Dhoni rarely took players who didn't fit in his scheme of things and he was a firm believer in giving adequate opportunities to newcomers before discarding them. Srinivasan said there was no need to interfere in Dhoni's decisions even when results didn't go the desired way.

"When I was the secretary or president, I never interfered. I believe every player gives his best and doesn't want to lose. If you second guess a player, problems come in. Victory and defeat are both imposters. He gives strength to a player who needs it. From a leader, what more could you ask. He is a great asset to have," Srinivasan said.

Asked to pick one trait of Dhoni, Srinivasan said, "I remember what India's finest tennis player Ramanathan Krishnan used to say when he lost. He always said, 'the opponent played better'. He would never say, 'my backhand didn't come properly'. One should have that equanimity. Dhoni had it, particularly in short formats as it all depends on form on that particular day."