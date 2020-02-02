Home Sport Cricket

KL Rahul becomes highest run-getter for India in bilateral T20I series

In the five-match series, the wicket-keeper batsman smashed a total of 224 runs including two half-centuries.

Published: 02nd February 2020 04:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2020 04:41 PM   |  A+A-

KL Rahul

KL Rahul smashed a total of 224 runs including two half-centuries against New Zealand. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

MOUNT MAUNGANUI (New Zealand): Wicket-keeper batsman KL Rahul on Sunday became the most run-getter for India in bilateral T20I series.

Rahul played a knock of 45 runs to register the most number of runs for an Indian individual batsman in a bilateral series. In the five-match series, Rahul smashed a total of 224 runs including two half-centuries.

ALSO READ | India beat New Zealand by 7 runs in final T20I to claim rare 5-0 whitewash

Earlier, the record was held by skipper Virat Kohli for scoring 199 runs against Australia in three T20Is in 2016. He also amassed 183 runs against West Indies in the three-match series in 2019.

The 27-year-old had come in as Rishabh Pant's replacement in the second ODI against Australia last month. Pant had to miss the match after suffering a concussion in the first game. Since then, Rahul has impressed with the bat and his glovework behind the stumps.

ALSO READ | Rohit Sharma being assessed for calf injury, KL Rahul leads India

India standby skipper Rohit Sharma for the final T20I has retired hurt after suffering a calf injury. He accumulated 60 runs studded with three fours and three sixes. The opener became the most fifty-plus scorer in the shortest format of the game with 21 fifties and four centuries. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KL Rahul T20 cricket Indian batsmen India vs New Zealand India vs New zealand T20 Cricket records
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the post-budget press conference in New Delhi.(Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Budget shocker: Now, pay 10% TDS on your mutual fund income
Xi Jao ‘Dora’ and Satyarth Mishra during their marriage ceremony at Mandsaur on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Love in times of Coronavirus: Chinese woman marries collegemate
Sri Lanka flag (File Photo | AFP)
Sri Lanka does away with Tamil version of national anthem
Former India opener Sanjay Manjrekar (File | AFP)
Kohli instilled self-belief in his team like Imran Khan: Manjrekar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Babul Supriyo (File Photo | PTI)
Somebody used church vandalism against BJP last time: Babul Supriyo on Delhi Elections
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Gallery
The British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) ceremony was held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain on February 2, 2020. The showstopper of the award session was the british World War I film '1917' which claimed seven major awards. Among other notable guests, the award show was also attended by Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge. (Photo | AP)
BAFTA Awards 2020: Sam Mendes's '1917' steals the show, check out the list here
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp