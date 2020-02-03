Home Sport Cricket

MS Dhoni's IPL form crucial for future, says Kapil Dev

Kapil Dev said it is never easy to make a comeback into international cricket after having taken such a long break like MS did.

Published: 03rd February 2020

Kapil Dev with MS Dhoni (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev on Monday raised fresh doubts over Mahendra Singh Dhoni's future in international cricket, saying "I don't think you can come back from anywhere" after not playing for so long.

Dhoni, a two-time World Cup-winning captain, who has not played since India's semifinal loss in the World Cup in the United Kingdom was last month dropped from the BCCI's list of centrally contracted players.

"If you haven't played cricket for so long then I don't think you can come back from anywhere," Kapil, India's first World Cup winning captain, told ABP News.

Kapil also felt Dhoni's form in the IPL could be crucial.

"...But he still has IPL, his form there will be important and selectors should see what is best for the country," he said.

"Dhoni has done a lot for the country but when you don't play for 6-7 months, you leave a doubt in everyone's mind. And then that creates a lot of discussions which shouldn't happen."

The 38-year-old's omission from the contract list was not unexpected considering that he has not played any international cricket for months.

India head coach Ravi Shastri had said that Dhoni may soon end his ODI career but could be in contention for a spot in the T20 World Cup squad provided he does well in the IPL.

Since the World Cup, Dhoni has missed the tour of the West Indies and the home series against South Africa, Bangladesh, the West Indies, Australia and the limited overs assignments against New Zealand.

One of the biggest names in Indian cricket, Dhoni led India to two world titles  the 2007 World T20 in South Africa and the 2011 ODI World Cup at home.

The veteran has played 90 Tests, 350 ODIs and 98 T20 Internationals for India, accumulating over 17,000 runs and effecting a staggering 829 dismissals behind the stumps.

