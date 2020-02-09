Bushfire cricket bash: Ricky Ponting shows he's still got that 'competitive spirit'

Home Sport Cricket

The match is being played to raise funds and all match profits will go to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund.

NEW DELHI: In the Bushfire cricket bash at the Junction Oval, former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting showed that he has still got that competitive spirit in him.

The incident happened when Ponting came out to bat and faced his first ball in the match. Gilchrist XI's pacer Courtney Walsh was not able to control the ball, and he ended up bowling a beamer, going past both the batsman and keeper.

Ponting, however, ran behind to hit the ball and seemingly asked Gilchrist to throw the ball at him, leaving all fans and commentators in splits.

ALSO READ: Sachin Tendulkar is back in pads to bat in Australia Bushfire charity match

ICC posted the video of the incident and captioned the post as: "Commentators: "It's not a competitive game Ricky,-- Ponting: "It is when I'm playing, He's still got it #BigAppeal".

In the match, Gilchrist XI won the bat flip and opted to bowl first.

The Ponting XI won the match by 1 run after Gilchrist XI failed to reach the target of 105 runs.

