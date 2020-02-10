Home Sport Cricket

India skipper Priyam Garg says Bangladesh's reaction was 'dirty' following U-19 triumph

The Under-19 World Cup final between India and Bangladesh ended on a controversial note as players of both the teams were seen involved in an altercation.

Published: 10th February 2020 01:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2020 01:45 PM   |  A+A-

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal (C) celebrates after India's Ravi Bishnoi dismissed Bangladesh's Towid Hridoy (2nd L) during the ICC Under-19 World Cup cricket finals. (Photo | AFP)

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal (C) celebrates after India's Ravi Bishnoi dismissed Bangladesh's Towid Hridoy (2nd L) during the ICC Under-19 World Cup cricket finals. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

POTCHEFSTROOM: India captain Priyam Garg has called the aggressive celebration of Bangladesh players "dirty" following their maiden title triumph at the Under-19 World Cup here.

Some of the Bangladeshi players got carried away with their celebration after their historic win over India in the final here on Sunday.

While their captain Akbar Ali apologised for the "unfortunate incident", his Indian counterpart Garg felt it is something that should not have happened.

"We were easy. We think it's part and parcel of the game - you win some and you lose some. But their reaction was dirty. I think it shouldn't have happened. But it's okay," Garg was quoted as saying by Cricinfo.

Even when the match on, Bangladesh players were overtly aggressive while fielding with their lead pacer Shoriful Islam sledging the Indian batsmen after every delivery.

In fact as Bangladesh approached the winning runs, Shoriful was seen swearing multiple times on camera.

However, his skipper Ali showed maturity beyond his age to apologise on behalf of the players.

"What happened, it should not [have] happened. I don't know what exactly happened. I didn't ask what was going on.

But, you know, in the final, emotion can come out, and sometimes the boys were getting pumped, and emotions were coming through.

"As a youngster, it shouldn't happen. In any position, in any manner, we have to show the respect to the opponent, we should have respect for the game. Cricket is known for being a gentleman's game. So I'll say, I'll be sorry for my team," said Ali, who scored an unbeaten 43 in a high-pressure situation.

WATCH | U19 WC final: Bangladesh captain condemns 'unwanted aggression' as rival team come to blows

Over the past two years, both teams were involved in close games with India getting the better of them on two important occasions -- the Asia Cup final and tri-series final last year.

"I'll say India-Bangladesh rivalry bring the part, and before the World Cup final, we lost the Asia Cup final to them a couple of months ago. So I think the boys are really pumped up and take a revenge. I won't say it should have happened, but I will be sorry for my side," said Ali.

A source close to the Indian team management told PTI that the emotions ran high during and after the game but "none of the Indian players was at fault".

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Priyam Garg Under-19 World Cup Akbar Ali India Bangladesh
India Matters
For representational purposes
Social media abuzz with tabling of Uniform Civil Code Bill on Tuesday
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Chennai vehicles pollute nearly as much as Delhi's: CSE data
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
25-year-old accident victim's organs save 5 lives in Mumbai
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp