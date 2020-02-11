Under-19 WC final: 2 Indians, 3 Bangladesh players handed suspension points for fracas 

By PTI

.DUBAI: Two Indians -- Akash Singh and Ravi Bishnoi -- and three Bangladesh players were on Tuesday found guilty of bringing the game into disrepute and handed suspension points for the ugly on-field confrontation that marred the Under-19 World Cup final in South Africa.

Akash and Bishnoi along with Bangladesh's Md. Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain and Rakibul Hasan were found guilty of breaching the ICC Code of Conduct after the two sides nearly came to blows following Bangladesh's three-wicket win for their maiden U-19 World Cup title in Potchefstroom, on Sunday.

"Five players have been found guilty of a Level 3 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Support Personnel (they) were charged with violating Article 2.21 of the code, whilst Bishnoi received a further charge of breaching Article 2.5," the ICC said in a statement.

The article 2.21 of the ICC code relates to conduct that bring the game into disrepute. It covers public acts of misconduct, unruly public behaviour and inappropriate comments which are detrimental to the interests of the game.

One suspension point amounts to a player being ineligible for one ODI or T20I, U-19 or A-team international match. However, all of these players are set to progress to the senior set up now and are unlikely to be affected by this.

"All five players have accepted the sanctions proposed by ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup Match Referee Graeme Labrooy," it added.

Some Bangladesh players got carried away while celebrating their historic win over India in the final.

While their captain Akbar Ali apologised for the "unfortunate incident", his Indian counterpart Priyam Garg felt it is something that should not have happened.

The first-time champions were overly aggressive while fielding with their lead pacer Shoriful Islam sledging the Indian batsmen after every delivery.

As Bangladesh approached the winning runs, Shoriful was seen swearing multiple times openly on camera.

As soon as the match ended, it became tense with Bangladeshi players rushing to the ground and display aggressive body language.

"India's Akash accepted the charge of breaching Article 2.21 and has received a sanction of eight suspension points, which equates to six demerit points, which will remain on his record for two years," the ICC said.

Compatriot Bishnoi accepted the charge of breaching Article 2.21 and received a sanction of five suspension points, which equates to five demerit points.

"Bishnoi also accepted a level 1 charge of breaching Article 2.5 for a separate incident during the match, where he used language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter following the dismissal of Avishek Das in the 23rd over," said the ICC.

"For this he received a further two demerit points meaning seven demerit points will remain on his record for the next two years."

Bangladesh's Hridoy received a sanction of 10 suspension points, which add up to six demerit points, which will remain on his record for two years.

Hossain received a sanction of eight suspension points, which equate to six demerit points.

They will remain on his record for two years.

Hasan received a sanction of four suspension points, which equal five demerit points, which will remain on his record for two years.

All charges were levelled by on-field umpires Sam Nogajski and Adrian Holdstock, third umpire Ravindra Wimalasiri as well as fourth umpire Patrick Bongni Jele.

Level 3 breaches carry a minimum penalty of four suspension points and a maximum penalty of 12 suspension points.

The suspension points will be applied to the forthcoming international matches the players are most likely to participate in at either senior or U-19 level.