MS Dhoni has lot more cricket left, let him take a call on retirement: Rajiv Shukla

The BCCI has a policy in place that a cricketer has to take a call on when to take retirement, he added.

Published: 14th February 2020 10:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2020 10:03 PM   |  A+A-

MS Dhoni (Earnings: 135.93 crore)

Former India skipper MS Dhoni (File Photo)

By PTI

INDORE: Former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Rajiv Shukla on Friday said ex-India skipper MS Dhoni has a lot of cricketing career left and he only can decide when to hang up his boots.

Shukla said the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has a policy in place that allows a player to decide when to call it a day.

ALSO READ | Sourav Ganguly refuses to comment on MS Dhoni omission from BCCI contracts

"Dhoni is a great cricketer and there is a lot more cricket left in him. But, he has to decide when he should take retirement", Shukla told reporters here.

The BCCI has a policy in place that a cricketer has to take a call on when to take retirement, he added.

The 38-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman retired from Test cricket in 2014.

There is a lot of speculation over the retirement of the two-time World Cup-winning captain from the game.

The popular cricketer from Jharkhand took a break from the game after India's exit in the semi-finals of 2019 ICC World Cup in England.

ALSO READ | I don't think MS Dhoni will play for India again: Harbhajan Singh

He is set to be back in action in the IPL, where he will lead the CSK, starting March 23.

Asked about workload management of cricketers, Shukla said fixtures for two international series should be charted out in such a way that players get proper time to rest in between.

Over the extradition of alleged bookie Sanjeev Chawla from London recently,he said, The police are investigating the case against him and law will take its own course.

A Delhi court on Thursday sent Chawla,a key accused in one of the crickets biggest match-fixing scandals that involved former South Africa captain Hanse Cronje, in 12-day police custody.

