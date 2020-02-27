India's 16-year-old Shafali Verma now has highest strike-rate in Women's T20Is

By ANI

MELBOURNE: India's 16-year-old sensation Shafali Verma now has the highest strike-rate in Women's T20Is.

The opening batter has scored 438 runs in the shortest format of the game at a strike-rate of 147.97 and has surpassed South Africa's Chloe Tryon and Australia's Alyssa Healy.

The official handle of the T20 World Cup posted the stat on Twitter and captioned the post as: "Highest career strike rates in women's T20Is (min. 200 runs)--Shafali Verma - 438 runs at 147.97, Chloe Tryon - 722 runs at 138.31, Alyssa Healy - 1,875 runs at 129.66, the 16-year-old is top of the tree".

India is currently playing against New Zealand in the Women's T20 World Cup. In the match, Shafali played a knock of 46 runs. In the tournament, she has so far registered 114 runs.

Shafali, who was dropped at long-on in the 8th over and at mid-wicket in the 10th over, then holed out to Jensen at deep extra cover.

She had four hits to the fence and three maximum shots in her innings.

India posted a below-par 133 for eight against New Zealand in the crucial group A match with Shafali top-scoring with a 34-ball 46 and Taniya Bhatia chipping in with a 25-ball 23.

India, however, produced a disciplined performance with the ball to restrict New Zealand to 129 for six and register their third successive win in the tournament.